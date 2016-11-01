(Recasts with price move, adds data, election details, quotes)
* Stocks weakness boosts demand for safe-haven bonds
* Investors await Fed meeting for rate hike clues
* Chinese PMI data boosts global growth momentum
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Nov 1 U.S. Treasury prices ended
higher on Tuesday after stocks fell to their lowest levels since
July, increasing demand for safe-haven assets as uncertainty
over next week's U.S. presidential election weighed on investor
sentiment.
The S&P 500 stock index dropped below 2,100 to its lowest
level since July 7, when markets were roiled by Britain's vote
the prior month to leave the European Union.
"Because the S&P got under 2,100 it got some people's
attention," said Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW Trading in
Chicago.
Bonds have received a safety bid this week on expectations
of a tighter U.S election as Donald Trump gains in some election
polls.
Benchmark 10-year notes ended up 4/32 in price
to yield 1.83 percent.
The move overturned earlier bond weakness as investors
raised their global inflation outlook following strong Chinese
data, and after central bank meetings in Japan and Australia on
Tuesday went as expected.
"Part of it was the better-than-expected Chinese
manufacturing data and getting through the first two central
banks for the week without any sort of surprises," said Mike
Lorizio, a senior fixed income trader at Manulife Asset
Management in Boston.
China's manufacturing sector expanded at the fastest pace in
more than two years in October thanks to a construction boom.
Ten-year note yields rose as high as 1.879 percent earlier
on Tuesday, the highest level since May 31.
Early bond weakness was also contained by falling risk
sentiment as stock and oil prices steadily declined.
U.S. data also showed that U.S. factory activity increased
for a second straight month in October, though a gauge of new
orders slipped to a reading of 52.1 from 55.1 in September,
suggesting any future gains in manufacturing activity would be
modest.
"The market was a bit disappointed with data then the oil
selloff and the performance of risk assets has helped lend
itself to be a little bit supportive of the entire Treasury
curve," said Lorizio.
Investors were waiting on the Federal Reserve's statement at
the completion of its two day meeting on Wednesday for any new
indication that an interest rate hike is likely at the U.S.
central bank's December meeting.
Traders were pricing in a 74 percent likelihood that the Fed
will raise rates in December, and only a 7 percent chance that
the central bank will raise rates this week, according to the
CME Group's FedWatch Tool.
