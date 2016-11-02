* Election uncertainty boosts demand for bonds
* Fed meeting in focus for rate hike clues
* Treasury keeps debt issuance unchanged for next quarter
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Nov 2 U.S. Treasury yields fell to
their lowest in a week on Wednesday as uncertainty ahead of next
week's U.S. Presidential election enhanced the appeal of
safe-haven bonds.
Polls showing Republican Donald Trump closing the gap with
Democrat Hillary Clinton have increased investor anxiety, given
uncertainty over Trump's stance on key issues including foreign
policy, trade relations and immigrants.
"The focus is almost exclusively on political risk and risk
paring in general," said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate
strategist at TD Securities in New York. "If you were very long
risk you are probably taking some of that off and positioning to
a more defensive footing."
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 4/32 in
price to yield 1.81 percent, down from 1.82 percent late
Tuesday. The yields fell to 1.79 percent in overnight trading,
the lowest since Oct. 26.
The rally came as investors waited on a statement from the
Federal Reserve's two-day meeting due later Wednesday. It will
be evaluated for any new indications of whether the U.S. central
bank is likely to raise rates at its December session.
Already high expectations of a December rate hike may give
the U.S. central bank room to not explicitly signal a rate hike
is coming as it waits on more data before the December meeting,
including two more monthly employment reports.
"There is no need for the Fed to rock the boat here," said
Goldberg.
Traders are pricing in a 74 percent likelihood that the Fed
will raise rates in December, and only a 7 percent chance that
the central bank will raise rates this week, according to the
CME Group's FedWatch Tool.
Friday's payrolls report for October is expected to show
that employers added 175,000 jobs, according to the median
estimate of 106 economists polled by Reuters.
A report from payrolls processor ADP on Wednesday showed
U.S. private employers added 147,000 jobs in October, below
economists' expectations.
The U.S. Treasury also said on Wednesday it will hold steady
the size of coupon auctions in the upcoming quarter and plans to
conduct a small-value test buyback operation.
The department plans to offer $62 billion in Treasury
securities next week, raising approximately $3.5 billion in new
cash. It has conducted tests of its buyback capability since
2014 and said details of the upcoming operation would be
released at a later date.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)