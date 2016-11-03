* Bank of England predicts inflation to overshoot targets
* Bond safety bid declines as stocks recover
* Yield curve steepens as investors wary of long-dated debt
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Nov 3 U.S. Treasury prices fell on
Thursday, with long-dated bonds underperforming, after the Bank
of England scrapped plans to cut interest rates and indicated
that inflation is likely to rise further.
The Bank of England ramped up its forecasts for growth and
predicted that inflation would jump to 2.7 percent this time
next year, nearly triple its current level.
"We are responding to the bearishness of the Bank of England
statement," said Tom Tucci, head of Treasuries trading at CIBC
in New York.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 6/32 in
price to yield 1.82 percent, up from 1.80 percent late on
Wednesday.
Bonds globally were roiled last month as investors worried
that inflation would pick up and that central banks including
the European Central Bank would pare bond purchase programs that
have underpinned demand for long-dated debt.
Uncertainty over global events, including next week's U.S.
Presidential election, had increased some safety buying of
Treasuries this week as stocks tumbled, though long-dated debt
has underperformed as investors prefer the safety of short-dated
assets.
"There is a lot of cash and a lot of uncertainty. It's
helping the yield curve steepen because people are just parking
money up front," said Tucci.
A firmer stock market on Thursday also reduced safe haven
buying of Treasuries.
The yield curve between five-year notes and 30-year bonds
steepened to 132 basis points on Thursday, the
steepest since June 27.
The next major economic focus for investors will be Friday's
payrolls report for October, which is expected to show that
employers added 175,000 jobs, according to the median estimate
of 106 economists polled by Reuters.
Data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing
for unemployment benefits rose to near a three-month high last
week, but remained below a level associated with a strong labor
market.
U.S. worker productivity also increased at its fastest pace
in two years in the third quarter, helping to curb growth in
labor costs, but the trend remained weak.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)