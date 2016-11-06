Nov 6 U.S. Treasury futures dropped on Sunday as
U.S. election week trading kicked off in the wake of news that
the FBI was standing by its earlier finding that no criminal
charges were warranted against Democrat Hillary Clinton for
using a private email server for government work.
The weakness in safe-haven Treasuries came as riskier assets
such as stocks, which had weakened after the FBI reopened the
probe more than a week ago, were rallying hard on the
development with just two days before U.S. Election Day.
Clinton is in a tight race for the White House with
Republican nominee Donald Trump.
U.S. 10-year Treasury futures were last down about
0.3 percent Sunday evening in electronic trading. They had
closed Friday at the highest end-of-day level since Oct 21.
Nominal Treasury notes and bonds were not yet trading. The
benchmark 10-year note closed up on Friday with its
yield, which moves in the opposite direction to its price, at
1.78 percent, its lowest day-end level since Oct 25.
