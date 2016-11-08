NEW YORK Nov 8 U.S. long-dated Treasury yields
were slightly lower on Tuesday in quiet trading as investors
awaited the results of the U.S. presidential election.
Short yields, which move inversely to price, were marginally
higher, however, benefiting from Tuesday's debt supply. The
Treasury Department is selling $24 billion in three-year notes,
as well as $20 billion in 52-week bills and $55 billion in
4-week bills.
Traders tend to sell Treasuries to make way for fresh
supply.
Although the election results will not be known until
possibly late evening, any information from exit polls could
likely influence prices, analysts said.
"There is some nervousness in a thin market, with people
voting and you see this market going into this kind of
wait-and-see mode," said Bryce Doty, senior vice president and
senior portfolio manager at Sit Fixed Income Advisors, in
Minneapolis.
"I do think that if Clinton takes the lead, you will see
yields begin to rise because then there wouldn't be any excuses
left for the Fed not to raise rates."
On Monday, Treasuries sold off in the wake of news on Sunday
that Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton would not
be indicted with respect to her use of a private email server.
"Yesterday was a reflection of the increased odds of a
Clinton presidency," Doty said. "The market likes knowing what
the outcome is going to be, more importantly sometimes than the
candidate."
In mid-morning trading, benchmark 10-year note yields were
flat in price to yield 1.827 percent, little changed
from Monday's 1.828 percent.
U.S. 30-year bond prices rose 8/32, yielding 2.588 percent,
down from 2.602 percent late on Monday.
Two-year note yields, which are most sensitive to
interest rate changes, were at 0.833 percent, up from Monday's
0.822 percent.
Ahead of the U.S. three-year note auction, three-year notes
were down 1/32 in price to yield 0.997 percent, up
from Monday's 0.981 percent.
Aaron Kohli, interest rates strategist at BMO Capital
Markets in New York, said the three-year auction faces some
significant event risk just ahead of the election.
"Overall, we continue to believe that the balance of risks
favors a strong auction as the timing of the Fed in December is
well known."
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfus; Editing by Dan Grebler)