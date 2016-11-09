(Adds quotes, details, updates prices)
* Trump election fuels speculation of higher inflation
* Long bonds underperform, 30-yr yields highest since
January
* Yields curve steepest since February
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Nov 9 U.S. 30-year Treasury yields
rose to more than nine-month highs on Wednesday as investors bet
that Donald Trump will enact protectionist trade policies that
will weaken the U.S. dollar and increase inflation, eroding the
value of U.S. bonds.
Republican Trump stunned the world by defeating heavily
favored rival Hillary Clinton in Tuesday's presidential
election, ending eight years of Democratic rule and sending the
United States on a new, uncertain path.
Treasuries initially rallied on the news before sharply
reversing course, with long-dated bonds, which are most
vulnerable to inflation, performing the worst.
"The Republican success points to a period of protectionism
and retaliatory tariffs, which will, of course, lead to higher
inflation and weaken the dollar," Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates
strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York, said in a note.
"The obvious implications point toward higher yields and a
steeper curve," he said.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 12/32 in
price to yield 1.90 percent, up from 1.86 percent late on
Tuesday, and rose as high as 1.97 percent, the highest yield
since March 16.
Thirty-year bonds dropped 1-5/32 in price to
yield 2.73 percent, up from 2.63 percent on Tuesday. The yields
rose as high as 2.81 percent, the highest since Jan. 28.
The yield curve between five-year notes and 30-year bonds
steepened to as much as 146 basis points, the
steepest since Feb 5.
(Reporting by Karen Brettell, Editing by W Simon)