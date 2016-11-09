* Trump election fuels speculation of higher inflation * Long bonds underperform, 30-year yields highest since July 2013 * Treasury to sell $23 bln 10-year notes on Wednesday (Adds comment, updates prices) By Karen Brettell and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Nov 9 U.S. 30-year Treasury yields rose to more than nine-month highs on Wednesday, bolstered by expectations that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will enact protectionist trade policies that will weaken the dollar and boost inflation. Rising inflation tends to erode the value of bonds, pushing yields higher. U.S. 30-year bond yields, which move inversely to prices, gained more than 18 basis points, the sharpest rise since early July 2013. Benchmark U.S. 10-year bond yields also advanced, climbing to eight-month peaks by rising nearly 14 basis points, the biggest increase since early December. Republican Trump stunned the world by soundly defeating heavily favored Democratic rival Hillary Clinton in Tuesday's presidential election, ending eight years of Democratic rule and sending the United States on a new, uncertain path. Treasuries initially rallied before sharply reversing course, with long-dated bonds, which are most vulnerable to inflation, performing the worst. "What we saw was pressure on the back end and the steepening of the curve because of expected protectionist trade policies with a Trump presidency which are perceived as inflationary," said Bruno Braizinha, interest rates strategist at Societe Generale in New York. A corner of the U.S. bond market on Wednesday suggested investors are concerned about rising inflation from Trump's possible looser fiscal and more protectionist trade policies. The breakeven rates on Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and inflation derivatives, which measure investors' inflation expectations, jumped to levels not seen since July 2015, according to Reuters data. Trump has indicated that he would spend more on developing U.S. infrastructure, which could increase the U.S. deficit and Treasury supply. Benchmark 10-year notes were last down more than 1 point in price to yield 2.022 percent, up from 1.86 percent late on Tuesday. The yields rose as high as 2.024 percent, the highest since late January. Thirty-year bonds dropped more than 3 points to yield 2.832 percent, the highest since January, up from 2.63 percent on Tuesday. The yield curve between five-year notes and 30-year bonds steepened to as much as 146 basis points, the steepest since Feb. 5. Ordinarily, the dramatic jump in yields would have boosted demand for this afternoon's U.S. 10-year note auction, with the price having cheapened considerably. But the prospect of a Trump presidency has injected uncertainty in the market even though prices are at attractive levels. The U.S. Treasury Department will sell $23 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday and $15 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday. "There's obviously a certain level of uncertainty on this Trump victory that damages a little bit the view for the auction, but these are somewhat attractive prices," said Societe's Braizinha. "It would have been a concession if not for the Trump scenario." Ahead of an auction, traders would typically sell Treasuries to make way for the new supply of government debt, leading to higher yields. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Karen Brettell; Additional reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)