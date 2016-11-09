* Trump election fuels speculation of higher inflation
* Long bonds underperform, 30-year yields highest since
January
* U.S. 10-year note auction draws weak demand
(Adds comment, U.S. 10-year note auction, updates prices)
By Karen Brettell and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Nov 9 U.S. long-dated Treasury yields
rose to 10-month highs on Wednesday, bolstered by expectations
that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will enforce
protectionist trade policies that will weaken the dollar and
boost inflation.
Rising inflation tends to erode the value of bonds, pushing
yields higher.
U.S. 30-year bond yields, which move inversely to prices,
gained 22 basis points, the sharpest rise since August 2011.
Benchmark U.S. 10-year bond yields also advanced, climbing to
their highest level since January as they rose 18 basis points,
the biggest increase since July 2013.
Republican Trump stunned the world by soundly defeating
heavily favored Democratic rival Hillary Clinton in Tuesday's
presidential election, ending eight years of Democratic rule and
sending the United States on a new, uncertain path.
"What we saw was pressure on the back end and the
steepening of the curve because of expected protectionist trade
policies perceived as inflationary," said Bruno Braizinha,
interest rates strategist at Societe Generale in New York.
Treasuries initially rallied before sharply reversing
course, with long-dated bonds, which are most vulnerable to
inflation, performing the worst.
A poorly-received U.S. 10-year note auction also added to
the pressure on bond prices.
The high yield for the 10-year note came in at a
higher-than-expected rate at the bid deadline. It had nearly $23
billion in bids for a 2.22 bid-to-cover ratio, the lowest since
March 2009.
Indirect bidders, consisting of foreign central banks, took
a moderate 52.4 percent, the weakest since January 2015
Aaron Kohli, interest rates strategist at BMO Capital in New
York, said the negative underlying trend in the U.S. 10-year
note made it a tough sell to investors.
"As expected, and despite the outright concession, the
buying was very weak and could augur even more pain for the
(30-year) bond (auction) tomorrow," Kohli said.
"Every element of the stats was weak and the auction was
worse than we expected. It highlights that the event risk of the
recent election is not quite over yet."
Benchmark 10-year notes were last down more than
a point to yield 2.048 percent, up from 1.86 percent late on
Tuesday. The yields rose as high as 2.092 percent, the strongest
level since mid-January.
Thirty-year bonds dropped more than 4 points s
to yield 2.861 percent, up from 2.63 percent on Tuesday.
Earlier, yields rose as high as 2.89 percent, the highest since
January.
The yield curve between five-year notes and 30-year bonds
also steepened to 139 basis points, the widest
since May.
Ordinarily, the dramatic jump in yields would have boosted
demand for this afternoon's U.S. 10-year note auction, with the
price having cheapened considerably. But the prospect of a Trump
presidency has injected uncertainty in the market even though
prices are at attractive levels.
Ahead of an auction, traders would typically sell Treasuries
to make way for the new supply of government debt, leading to
higher yields.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Karen Brettell;
Additional reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli and Alan Crosby)