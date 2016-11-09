* Trump election fuels speculation of higher inflation
* Long bonds underperform, 30-year yields highest since
January
* U.S. 10-year note auction draws weak demand
(Adds comment, updates prices)
By Karen Brettell and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Nov 9 U.S. 30-year Treasury bond
yields on Wednesday posted their sharpest rise in more than five
years, bolstered by expectations U.S. President-elect Donald
Trump will enforce protectionist trade policies and increase
fiscal spending that will boost inflation.
Rising inflation tends to erode the value of bonds, pushing
yields higher.
U.S. 30-year bond yields, which move inversely to prices,
rose to 10-month highs, gaining nearly 25 basis points. That was
the largest daily jump since August 2011. Benchmark U.S. 10-year
bond yields also advanced, climbing to their highest level since
January as they rose 21 basis points, the biggest increase in
more than three years.
Republican Trump stunned the world by soundly defeating
heavily favored Democratic rival Hillary Clinton in Tuesday's
presidential election, ending eight years of Democratic rule and
sending the United States on a new, uncertain path.
Trump has indicated he would spend more on developing U.S.
infrastructure, which could increase the U.S. budget deficit and
Treasury supply.
"People in the bond market believe this (a Trump presidency)
is a game-changer," said Dan Heckman, senior fixed income
strategist, at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Kansas City,
Missouri.
"Longer term, you have to think that if regulations are
brought down and there are other actions including fiscal policy
and a continued move away from monetary policy, that will be
negative for the bond market."
Treasuries initially rallied overnight before sharply
reversing course, with long-dated bonds, the maturity most
vulnerable to inflation, performing the worst.
A poorly received U.S. 10-year note auction also added to
the pressure on bond prices.
The high yield for the 10-year note came in at a
higher-than-expected rate after the bid deadline. It had nearly
$23 billion in bids for a 2.22 bid-to-cover ratio, the lowest
since March 2009.
Indirect bidders, consisting of foreign central banks, took
a moderate 52.4 percent, the weakest since January 2015.
Aaron Kohli, interest rates strategist at BMO Capital in New
York, said the negative underlying trend in the U.S. 10-year
note made it a tough sell to investors.
"As expected and despite the outright concession, the buying
was very weak and could augur even more pain for the (30-year)
bond (auction) tomorrow," Kohli said.
"Every element of the stats was weak and the auction was
worse than we expected. It highlights that the event risk of the
recent election is not quite over yet."
In late trading, benchmark 10-year notes were
last down more than a point to yield 2.077 percent, up from 1.86
percent late on Tuesday. The yields rose as high as 2.092
percent, the strongest level since January.
Thirty-year bonds dropped more than 4 points to
yield 2.870 percent, up from 2.63 percent on Tuesday. Earlier,
yields rose as high as 2.89 percent, the highest since January.
The yield curve between five-year notes and 30-year bonds
also steepened to 138 basis points, the widest
since May.
Ordinarily, the dramatic jump in yields would have boosted
demand for Wednesday U.S. 10-year note auction, with the price
having cheapened considerably. But the prospect of a Trump
presidency has injected uncertainty in the market even though
prices are at attractive levels.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Karen Brettell,
additional reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Alan Crosby
and Chizu Nomiyama)