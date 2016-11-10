Canada's Home Capital's savings deposit balances decline
TORONTO, May 19 Canada's biggest non-bank lender Home Capital Group Inc on Friday published data showing that its high interest savings account balances declined on Thursday.
NEW YORK Nov 10 U.S. Treasury securities prices fell on Thursday, extending Wednesday's steep decline, as investors reduced their bond holdings in advance of a $15 billion auction of 30-year bonds, which is part of this week's $62 billion quarterly refunding.
The yield on 30-year Treasury bonds was last at 2.882 percent, up over 2 basis points on the day. It reached 2.922 percent earlier Thursday, which was highest in nearly 10 months, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* BioCardia Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $50.0 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2rAzQXM) Further company coverage: