By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Nov 10 U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Thursday, extending steep gains in the previous session, as investors continued to price in higher interest rates under an incoming Republican administration that is expected to increase spending seen as inflationary.

Higher inflation tends to depress bond prices, lifting yields. Longer-dated bonds are typically more sensitive to inflation expectations.

U.S. 30-year bond yields, which move inversely to prices, rose to their highest level since January, while benchmark U.S. 10-year bond yields also advanced, climbing to a 10-month peak as well.

President-elect Donald Trump has indicated he would increase spending on U.S. infrastructure, which market participants say could spur growth or expand the budget deficit. Both scenarios are seen as negative for the bond market.

"There's a feeling that with the Republicans controlling both the White House and both houses of Congress that it's more likely they will get fiscal stimulative policies passed which could spur growth and push inflation higher which bond markets don't like," said David Coard, head of fixed income sales and trading at Williams Capital Group in New York.

Another weak auction of U.S. 30-year bonds further weighed on bond prices, a day after a 10-year note sale was poorly-received.

"There have just been too many shockers for investors to want to participate, especially overseas accounts," Action Economics said.

The high yield for the 30-year bond was at 2.902 percent, slightly above that expected at the bid deadline. There were $31.6 billion in bids, resulting in a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.11, the lowest since February.

Indirect bidders, consisting of foreign central banks, took 54.5 percent, the smallest since August 2015, and also lower than the 65.4 percent previously as well as the 61.9 percent average.

In early afternoon trading, benchmark 10-year notes were last down 10/32 in price, yielding 2.100 percent, up from 2.064 percent late on Wednesday. The yields rose as high as 2.125 percent, the highest since January.

Thirty-year bonds were down 17/32 in price to yield 2.910 percent, up from 2.881 percent on Wednesday. Earlier, yields reached 2.926 percent, also the highest since January.

The yield spread between five-year notes and 30-year bonds, meanwhile, steepened by as much as 141 basis points, suggesting an elevated inflation outlook.

Richmond Federal Reserve President Jeffrey Lacker on Thursday acknowledged that if fiscal stimulus measures were enacted, the U.S. economy would see further rate increases.

Post-election, the interest rate futures market has priced in a more than 75 percent chance the Federal Reserve will raise rates next month, according to the CME's FedWatch. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Andrew Hay)