* Trump expected to enact inflationary policies * 10-yr Treasury futures lowest since Jan 12 By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Nov 11 U.S. Treasury futures declined to ten-month lows on Friday as bond investors worried that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump would enact policies that increase inflation, which reduces the value of debt. Bond prices tumbled this week after Trump's surprise election on Tuesday with long-dated bonds, the most sensitive to inflation, performing the worst. Investors expect Trump to adopt protectionist trade policies that may hurt the dollar and increase commodity prices and the cost of goods. Trump has also indicated he would spend more on developing U.S. infrastructure, which could increase the U.S. budget deficit and Treasury supply, while also promising tax cuts. U.S. 10-year Treasury futures fell as low as 127-5/32, the lowest since Jan. 12, before retracing back to 127-10/32. BlackRock's iShares 20 Plus Year Treasury bond exchange traded fund fell to $122.23, its lowest level since Jan. 13. The cash bond markets were closed on Friday for the U.S. Veterans Day holiday. (Editing by Andrew Hay)