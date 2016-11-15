* U.S. two-year yields hit 10-month peak

* U.S. retail sales support December Fed rate hike

* Rally in long bonds seen temporary

* Investors have been paring Treasury holdings since August (Adds comment, updates prices)

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Nov 15 U.S. 30-year Treasury bond prices rose on Tuesday, after falling five straight sessions as investors took a breather selling government debt in the wake of a higher inflation outlook under the administration of President-elect Donald Trump.

Trump has vowed to increase infrastructure spending to boost the economy, a move that would stoke inflation. Rising inflation tends to erode bond prices, pushing yields higher.

U.S. short-term Treasury and benchmark 10-year note prices, however, were lower on the day, with U.S. two-year yields hitting a 10-month peak, bolstered by upbeat U.S. retail sales.

Tuesday's rally on U.S. 30-year bonds, however, was expected to be just a respite from the overall bearish trend in Treasuries.

"The post-election consensus ... is that an anticipated pick-up in government spending to fund infrastructure projects might entail the issuance of more debt and the rekindling of inflationary pressures," said Samarjit Shankar, global markets strategist at BNY Mellon in Boston.

"As a result, the Fed might have to quicken the pace of rate normalization."

Roughly a week after Trump's victory, the 30-year Treasury bond, the security most sensitive to inflation expectations, had surged above 3 percent on Monday for the first time since December.

Those gains eased on Tuesday.

BNY's Shankar said bond investors have been paring their debt exposure, particularly of Treasuries, since August and the past week's activity has added to ongoing cumulative net outflows.

Short-term Treasury yields, though, edged higher after data showed U.S. retail sales rose more than expected in October, reinforcing expectations of a rate hike by the Federal Reserve next month.

At the same time, a separate report showed that inflation crept higher. U.S. import prices increased 0.5 percent in October after gaining 0.2 percent in September, data showed.

In late trading, U.S. 30-year bond prices rose 9/32 in price, to yield 2.968 percent, down from 2.983 percent late on Monday. Yields on 30-year bonds had risen to a high of 3.067 percent on Monday, a peak not touched since December.

U.S. 10-year Treasury note prices were down 4/32, yielding 2.238 percent, up from late Monday's 2.222 percent. On Monday, they rose above 2.3 percent, the highest level since December.

U.S. two-year note yields, meanwhile, were at 1.004 percent, up from 0.988 percent late on Monday. Earlier in the session, two-year yields rose to 1.029 percent, the highest since January, on U.S. rate hike bets.

The yield curve has also flattened, pulling back from a steepening trend the last week. A steeper yield curve suggests an elevated inflation view. On Tuesday, the spread between U.S. 10-year and two-year notes narrowed to 123 basis points. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)