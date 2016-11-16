By Dion Rabouin
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 16 The U.S. Treasury yield curve
flattened on Wednesday with yields on shorter-dated maturities
rising while yields on longer-dated ones fell as U.S. producer
prices and industrial output data showed inflation could be
growing more slowly than expected.
Yields on Treasury notes with maturities from 2 to 7 years
rose to their highest since early January in morning North
American trading. But they later reversed those moves, turning
flat after the release of the data.
U.S. producer prices and industrial production were both
unexpectedly flat in October as a rise in the cost of goods was
offset by declining services costs, and industrial production
was weighed down by lower utilities output.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were little
changed in price to yield 2.244 percent.
The 30-year bond rose 25/32 in price to yield
2.940 percent, moving further from its 2016 high of 3.067
percent touched on Monday.
Conversely, 2-year Treasury notes fell 1/32 in
price to yield 1.021 percent. Yields on the 2-year note earlier
hit 1.03 percent, the highest since Jan. 4.
The reversal in prices was a result of the weak data that
suggested U.S. inflation could be slowing and perhaps the bond
selloff of the past week has been overdone, analysts said.
Inflation erodes the value of already-issued bonds.
"The easy answer is that Treasuries are reacting to the
lower-than-expected inflation from the producer prices report
and lower industrial production," said Lou Brien, market
strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago.
On the significant move higher in price for the 30-year bond
that flattened the yield curve, Brien said the market was likely
reacting to the stronger selling that longer-dated maturities
have seen since the U.S. presidential election.
"If there is any market that is oversold it's the long end,"
Brien said. "So it's entitled to breathe once in a while."
But overall, the market was still feeling the effects of the
surprise victory of Donald Trump, said Stan Shipley, a
strategist at Evercore ISI in New York.
"(Yields are) up 50 basis points or more recently largely
because of Trump's surprising win and sudden acceleration of
inflation expectations," he said. "Future policy and future
inflation is much more important than if the PPI in the month of
October is a little bit weaker than expected."
