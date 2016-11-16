* US PPI, industrial output flat, suggest inflation slows
* Treasuries with longer-dated maturities up after soft data
* Shorter-dated maturities turn flat after weak data
NEW YORK, Nov 16 The U.S. Treasury yield curve
flattened on Wednesday with yields on shorter-dated maturities
little changed while yields on longer-dated ones fell as U.S.
producer prices and industrial output data showed inflation
could be growing more slowly than expected.
Yields on Treasury notes with maturities from 2 to 7 years
rose to their highest since early January in morning North
American trading. But they later reversed those moves, turning
flat after the release of the data.
U.S. producer prices and industrial production both
flatlined unexpectedly in October as a rise in the cost of goods
was offset by declining services costs, and industrial
production was weighed down by lower utilities output.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose 4/32 in
price to yield 2.224 percent.
The 30-year bond rose 26/32 in price to yield
2.931 percent, moving further from its 2016 high of 3.067
percent touched on Monday.
Conversely, 2-year Treasury notes were little
moved in price to yield 1.01 percent. Yields on the 2-year note
earlier hit 1.03 percent, the highest since Jan. 4.
The reversal in prices was a result of the weak data that
suggested U.S. inflation could be slowing and perhaps the bond
selloff of the past week has been overdone, analysts said.
Inflation erodes the value of already-issued bonds.
"The easy answer is that Treasuries are reacting to the
lower-than-expected inflation from the producer prices report
and lower industrial production," said Lou Brien, market
strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago.
On the significant move higher in price for the 30-year bond
that flattened the yield curve, Brien said the market was likely
reacting to the stronger selling that longer-dated maturities
have seen since the U.S. presidential election.
"If there is any market that is oversold it's the long end,"
Brien said. "So it's entitled to breathe once in a while."
