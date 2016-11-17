* Strong readings on U.S. consumer prices, housing, labor
readings
* Strong data adds to inflation expectations after Trump
election
* 10-year breakeven rate rises 5 basis points
* Gap between U.S. and German 10-year bonds highest since
1990
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Nov 17 The U.S. Treasury yield curve
steepened on Thursday after U.S. data suggested the labor market
is tightening and inflation is beginning to gain traction, which
prompted investors to sell government debt with longer-dated
maturities.
U.S. consumer prices posted their biggest increase in six
months, while housing starts surged to a 9-year high and jobless
claims fell to the lowest level since November 1973.
The data releases came shortly after the publication of
prepared remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, who
said U.S. overnight interest rates could be raised "relatively
soon" if economic data keeps pointing to an improving labor
market and rising inflation.
The solid data comes as the market continues its attempts to
price in the pace of inflation under the administration of
President-elect Donald Trump, who campaigned on pledges of
fiscal spending and tax cuts to jumpstart the U.S. economy.
"While this is sort of happenstance that we get the strong
data right after (the election), it's just more confirmation
that things are moving along OK, and if Trump adds to that
there's some reason to see higher yields," said Justin
Hoogendoorn, head of fixed income strategy at Piper Jaffray &
Co.
Yields on 10- and 30-year Treasuries touched their highest
levels of the session after the data, steepening the Treasury
yield curve as yields on shorter-dated maturities were flat.
Rising inflation hurts the value of already-issued bonds by
making their interest payments worth less. Treasuries with
longer-dated maturities are the most sensitive as they have the
longest range for investors to receive the minimized
compensation.
The 10-year note fell 5/32 in price to yield
2.242 percent. The 30-year bond fell 23/32 in price
to yield 2.962 percent.
The data ratcheted up the bond market's gauges on investors'
inflation expectations, with the 10-year inflation breakeven
rate, or the yield difference between 10-year Treasury Inflation
Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, rising
more than 5 basis points from late on Wednesday, according to
Tradeweb.
The U.S. government will auction $11 million in 10-year TIPS
at 1 p.m. ET.
The move higher in yields also extended the gap between
10-year government bonds in the U.S. and Germany to 195 basis
points, its widest level since at least 1990.
In contrast to higher U.S. interest rate expectations under
Trump, the European Central Bank is expected to maintain an
ultra-loose monetary policy to boost subdued inflation in the
euro zone.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Additional reporting by Richard
Leong in New York and Dhara Ranasinghe in London; Editing by
Nick Zieminski)