* Strong readings on U.S. consumer prices, housing, labor readings

* Strong data adds to inflation expectations after Trump election

* 10-year breakeven rate rises 5 basis points

* Gap between U.S. and German 10-year bonds highest since 1990

By Dion Rabouin

NEW YORK, Nov 17 The U.S. Treasury yield curve steepened on Thursday after U.S. data suggested the labor market is tightening and inflation is beginning to gain traction, which prompted investors to sell government debt with longer-dated maturities.

U.S. consumer prices posted their biggest increase in six months, while housing starts surged to a 9-year high and jobless claims fell to the lowest level since November 1973.

The data releases came shortly after the publication of prepared remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, who said U.S. overnight interest rates could be raised "relatively soon" if economic data keeps pointing to an improving labor market and rising inflation.

The solid data comes as the market continues its attempts to price in the pace of inflation under the administration of President-elect Donald Trump, who campaigned on pledges of fiscal spending and tax cuts to jumpstart the U.S. economy.

"While this is sort of happenstance that we get the strong data right after (the election), it's just more confirmation that things are moving along OK, and if Trump adds to that there's some reason to see higher yields," said Justin Hoogendoorn, head of fixed income strategy at Piper Jaffray & Co.

Yields on 10- and 30-year Treasuries touched their highest levels of the session after the data, steepening the Treasury yield curve as yields on shorter-dated maturities were flat.

Rising inflation hurts the value of already-issued bonds by making their interest payments worth less. Treasuries with longer-dated maturities are the most sensitive as they have the longest range for investors to receive the minimized compensation.

The 10-year note fell 5/32 in price to yield 2.242 percent. The 30-year bond fell 23/32 in price to yield 2.962 percent.

The data ratcheted up the bond market's gauges on investors' inflation expectations, with the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, rising more than 5 basis points from late on Wednesday, according to Tradeweb.

The U.S. government will auction $11 million in 10-year TIPS at 1 p.m. ET.

The move higher in yields also extended the gap between 10-year government bonds in the U.S. and Germany to 195 basis points, its widest level since at least 1990.

In contrast to higher U.S. interest rate expectations under Trump, the European Central Bank is expected to maintain an ultra-loose monetary policy to boost subdued inflation in the euro zone.

(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Additional reporting by Richard Leong in New York and Dhara Ranasinghe in London; Editing by Nick Zieminski)