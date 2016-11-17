* Strong readings on U.S. consumer prices, housing, labor
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Nov 17 U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Thursday after data suggested the U.S. labor market is
tightening and inflation is beginning to gain traction, which
prompted investors to sell government debt.
U.S. consumer prices posted their biggest increase in six
months, while housing starts surged to a 9-year high and jobless
claims fell to the lowest level since November 1973.
The data releases came shortly after the publication of
prepared remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, who
said U.S. overnight interest rates could be raised "relatively
soon" if economic data keeps pointing to an improving labor
market and rising inflation.
She reiterated those statements in Congressional testimony
during which she said the election of Donald Trump as U.S.
president had done nothing to change the Fed's plans for a
near-term rate increase.
"Yellen is saying it's full steam ahead for a Fed hike in
December," said Luke Bartholomew, fixed income investment
manager at Aberdeen Asset Management. "The big question is what
happens after that. Trump's election has given investors plenty
of reason to question the lower for longer mantra."
Trump campaigned on pledges of fiscal spending and tax cuts
to jumpstart the U.S. economy, which are also expected to boost
inflation.
The yield curve steepened with 10- and 30-year Treasury debt
yields trading near their highest levels of this year.
Rising inflation hurts the value of already-issued bonds by
making their interest payments worth less. Treasuries with
longer-dated maturities are the most sensitive as they have the
longest range for investors to receive the minimized
compensation.
The 10-year note fell 16/32 in price to yield
2.281 percent. The 30-year bond fell 1-10/32 in
price to yield 2.992 percent. Yields on the 2-year note hit
their highest since Jan. 5, rising to 1.034 percent.
Selling increased further after solid demand at an $11
billion auction of 10-year TIPS.
The 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield
difference between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected
Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, rose more than 5
basis points from late on Wednesday, according to Tradeweb.
The move higher in yields also extended the gap between
10-year government bonds in the U.S. and Germany to 200 basis
points, its widest level since at least 1990.
In contrast to higher U.S. interest rate expectations under
Trump, the European Central Bank is expected to maintain an
ultra-loose monetary policy to boost subdued inflation in the
euro zone.
