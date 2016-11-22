* U.S. to sell $34 bln five-year notes
* Two-year note yields hit more than 6-yr highs overnight
* Japan earthquake sparks some safety buying
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Nov 22 U.S. Treasuries were relatively
steady on Tuesday before the U.S. Treasury Department is due to
sell $34 billion in five year notes, after two-year note yields
earlier on Tuesday rose to more than six-year highs.
New supply has weighed on shorter-dated debt at the same
time as investors are increasingly nervous about impending
interest rate hikes.
Treasury yields have soared since the election of Republican
Donald Trump as U.S. president on Nov. 8 as investors bet he
will adopt policies that spur higher growth and inflation, which
may also lead the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates more
times than previously expected.
"The sector that is most vulnerable to rate hikes is
obviously the short-end and intermediates, and there is some
reason to believe that some people may shy away from the
sector," said Justin Lederer, an interest rate strategist at
Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.
However, "at some point I think people could still find
these yields to be attractive," Lederer added.
Dealers took a larger share of a $26 billion sale of
two-year notes on Monday as indirect bidders, which includes
fund managers and some central banks, reduced participation.
Two-year note yields rose as high a 1.107 percent
on Tuesday, the highest since April 2010, before falling back to
1.103 percent. The yields have soared from 0.81 percent before
Trump's victory.
Five-year note yields are trading just below
eleven-month highs, at 1.78 percent.
Futures traders are pricing in a 100-percent likelihood that
the U.S. central bank will raise rates for the first time this
year when it meets next month, up from 95 percent on Monday,
according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.
The government will also sell $28 billion in seven-year
notes on Wednesday, and $13 billion in two-year floating-rate
notes later on Tuesday.
U.S. Treasury prices had gained in overnight trading after a
powerful earthquake rocked Japan early, provoking some buying of
safe-haven assets.
Benchmark 10-year note yields were last little
changed on the day to yield 2.31 percent.
(Editing by Nick Zieminski)