* U.S. sells $34 bln five-year notes to solid demand
* Two-year note yields hit more than 6-year highs overnight
* Japan earthquake sparks some safety buying
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Nov 22 Most U.S. Treasuries were
steady on Tuesday after the U.S. Treasury Department saw solid
demand for its $34 billion sale of five-year notes, the second
sale of $88 billion in new supply this week.
The government sold the five-year notes at a high yield of
1.76 percent, less than half a basis point higher than where the
debt traded before the auction.
Indirect bidders, which include fund managers and some
central banks, bought 60 percent of the sale, around average,
after they reduced their participation in a $26 billion sale of
two-year notes on Monday.
"People had it pretty well priced, the market didn't budge
when the results came out," said Lou Brien, a market strategist
at DRW Trading in Chicago.
New supply has weighed on shorter-dated debt, with investors
increasingly nervous about likely interest rate hikes.
Treasury yields have soared since the election of Republican
Donald Trump as U.S. president on Nov. 8 as investors bet he
will adopt policies that increase spending and spur higher
growth and inflation, which could also lead the Federal Reserve
to raise interest rates more times than previously expected.
"The sector that is most vulnerable to rate hikes is
obviously the short end and intermediates, and there is some
reason to believe that some people may shy away from the
sector," said Justin Lederer, an interest rate strategist at
Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.
However, "at some point I think people could still find
these yields to be attractive," Lederer added.
Two-year note yields rose as high as 1.107
percent earlier, the highest level since April 2010, before
falling back to 1.08 percent. The yields have soared from 0.81
percent before Trump's victory.
Five-year note yields were trading just below
11-month highs, at 1.78 percent.
On Wednesday, the government will sell $28 billion in
seven-year notes.
Futures traders are pricing in a 94 percent likelihood that
the U.S. central bank will raise rates for the first time this
year when it meets next month, according to the CME Group's
FedWatch Tool.
U.S. Treasury prices had gained in overnight trading after a
powerful earthquake rocked Japan early on Tuesday, provoking
some buying of safe-haven assets.
Benchmark 10-year note yields ended little
changed on the day to yield 2.32 percent.
