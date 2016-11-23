* Durable goods data boosts expectations of faster growth
* Two-year yields highest since 2010
* Treasury to sell $28 bln seven-year notes
* Fed to release minutes from November meeting
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Nov 23 U.S. Treasury prices fell and
two-year note yields rose to 6-1/2 year highs on Wednesday after
data showed that U.S. manufactured capital goods rebounded in
October, boosting expectations of faster economic growth.
Wednesday's capital goods data was driven by rising demand
for machinery and a range of other equipment, the latest
indication of an acceleration in economic growth early in the
fourth quarter.
"I would characterize the data as universally strong, but
the core figures are not as compelling as the headline," said
Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets
in New York. Core capital goods data is used to calculate
equipment spending in the government's gross domestic product
measurement.
Investors are nervous that the bond selloff, sparked by
Donald Trump's surprise election as U.S. president on Nov. 8,
has further room to run. Compounding the jitters is a decline in
market liquidity before Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday.
"People are very focused on the process of figuring out
where yields peak in the selloff. I don't think the market
believes we've definitively hit a (price) floor yet," Lyngen
said.
Investors are betting that Trump will adopt policies that
increase spending, and possibly the national debt, as well as
spur higher growth and inflation.
Short-and intermediate-dated debt has come under additional
pressure this week as the government sells new supply of the
notes, and as investors worry about that the Federal Reserve may
raise rates faster than previously expected.
Seven-year notes were among the worst performers before the
Treasury Department is due to auction $28 billion of the debt
later on Wednesday, the final sale of $88 billion coupon-bearing
supply this week.
The seven-year note yields rose to 2.17 percent,
the highest since July 13, 2015. Five-year note yields
gained to 1.82 percent, the highest since Dec. 30,
2015. Two-year note yields increased to 1.12 percent,
the highest since April 9, 2010.
Short-and intermediate-dated debt is the most sensitive to
interest rate changes.
The Fed will release minutes from its Nov. 2 meeting on
Wednesday, which will be evaluated for any new indication on the
U.S. central bank's likely interest rate trajectory.
The minutes are unlikely to have any new analysis of Trump's
likely economic plan as it was held before the U.S. election.
Futures traders are pricing in a 98 percent chance that the
Fed will raise rates for the first time this year when its
policymakers meet next month, according to the CME Group's
FedWatch Tool.
(Editing by W Simon)