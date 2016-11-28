* Month-end buying supports Treasuries prices * Yields fall from multi-month or multi-year highs * Traders view Trump-induced selloff as possibly overdone * Italy referendum, ECB and OPEC meeting outcomes awaited By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, Nov 28 U.S. Treasury yields fell on Monday from last week's multi-month or multi-year highs on month-end buying and views that a selloff provoked by the surprise U.S. presidential election victory of Donald Trump may have gone too far. Analysts said demand for U.S. government bonds, which typically kicks in toward the end of the month as investors seek to rebalance their portfolios, was supporting prices and pushing down yields. Traders were also likely buying Treasuries on the view that the selloff that sent benchmark 10-year yields to a 16-month high of 2.417 percent on Nov. 23 and two-year yields to a 6-1/2-year high of 1.17 percent on Friday had become overextended, analysts added. "The selloff has been quite dramatic," said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale in New York. "It has kind of run ahead of itself a little bit." The selloff was fueled by bets that Trump will adopt policies that increase spending and debt as well as spur growth and inflation, all of which would likely erode the value of U.S. bonds. U.S. 10-year Treasuries were last up 12/32 in price to yield 2.3249 percent, from a yield of 2.370 percent late Friday. Two-year notes were last up 1/32 in price to yield 1.1149 percent, from a yield of 1.135 percent late Friday. Other maturities were also lower in yield, with 30-year yields last down three basis points from late Friday at 2.9876 percent and seven-year yields last down five basis points at 2.1395 percent. "We have some month-end effects," said Aaron Kohli, interest rates strategist at BMO Capital in New York. "The systematic buying is coming in." Rajappa of Societe Generale said investors were also bracing for events that could have an impact on the bond market, such as Italy's Dec. 4 referendum on constitutional reform, the Dec. 8 European Central Bank meeting, and an OPEC meeting on production cuts that started Monday. Uncertainty over the outcomes of those events has likely contributed to the pause in the Treasury market's selloff, Rajappa said. Traders are also awaiting Friday's U.S. November jobs report. Economists polled by Reuters expect U.S. employers to have added 175,000 jobs, above October's 161,000. Analysts said month-end buying and a conviction that the selloff may be overdone were more critical influences than the participation of Democrat Hillary Clinton's campaign in a recount of Wisconsin votes in the U.S. presidential race. November 28 Monday 10:46AM New York / 1546 GMT Price US T BONDS DEC6 153-21/32 0-27/32 10YR TNotes DEC6 125-160/256 0-108/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.49 0.4974 -0.005 Six-month bills 0.62 0.6305 -0.002 Two-year note 99-200/256 1.1109 -0.024 Three-year note 98-234/256 1.3754 -0.035 Five-year note 99-192/256 1.8025 -0.044 Seven-year note 99-240/256 2.1347 -0.054 10-year note 97-40/256 2.3214 -0.049 30-year bond 97-224/256 2.9827 -0.035 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 20.50 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 12.75 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap -2.00 0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -16.75 0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -56.50 0.25 spread (Reporting by Sam Forgione and Karen Brettell; Editing by Bernadette Baum)