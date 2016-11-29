* U.S. second Q3 GDP estimate shows annual rate gain of 3.2 pct * Data bolsters bets on swifter pace of Fed rate hikes * Month-end buying, uncertainty keep yields range-bound By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, Nov 29 U.S. Treasury yields inched higher on Tuesday after stronger-than-expected U.S. gross domestic product data supported expectations for a faster pace of Federal Reserve rate increases next year, while month-end buying and uncertainty ahead of key events limited the rise. Gross domestic product increased at a 3.2 percent annual rate instead of the previously reported 2.9 percent pace, the Commerce Department said in its second estimate for the quarter. Growth was the strongest since the third quarter of 2014 and followed the second quarter's anemic 1.4 percent pace. After the data, federal funds futures implied traders saw a 98 percent chance that the Fed would raise rates at its Dec. 13-14 meeting, compared with a 94 percent chance late on Monday, according to CME Group's FedWatch program. "The economic data came in better than expected, which further raises the probability of the Fed to tighten in December and further into 2017," said Stan Shipley, bond strategist at Evercore ISI in New York. The move was modest, however, with yields remaining below multimonth or multiyear highs touched last week. Analysts said demand for U.S. government bonds, which typically kicks in toward the end of the month as investors seek to rebalance their portfolios, was keeping yields anchored. They also said uncertainty over U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's policies, as well as Italy's referendum on constitutional reform on Sunday and the outcome of Wednesday's meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, were also keeping activity muted. Traders were also awaiting Friday's U.S. November employment report. Economists polled by Reuters expect U.S. employers to have added 175,000 jobs this month. Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last down 4/32 in price, with yields rising to 2.3358 percent from 2.320 percent late Monday. Two-year notes, which are most sensitive to interest rate increases, were last roughly flat to yield 1.1149 percent, compared with 1.111 percent late Monday. Benchmark yields hit a 16-month high of 2.417 percent on Wednesday, while the two-year's reached a 6-1/2-year high of 1.17 percent on Friday, largely on bets that Trump will adopt policies that increase spending and debt as well as spur growth and inflation. Those policies would likely erode the value of U.S. bonds. "This is basically a bit of a consolidation period," with yields remaining within recent ranges, said Praveen Korapaty, head of U.S. rates at Credit Suisse in New York. November 29 Tuesday 10:30AM New York / 1530 GMT Price US T BONDS DEC6 153-16/32 -0-6/32 10YR TNotes DEC6 125-116/256 -0-48/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.4825 0.4898 -0.002 Six-month bills 0.5975 0.6076 -0.002 Two-year note 99-198/256 1.1149 0.004 Three-year note 98-228/256 1.384 0.014 Five-year note 99-168/256 1.8222 0.021 Seven-year note 99-212/256 2.1516 0.020 10-year note 97 2.3394 0.019 30-year bond 97-224/256 2.9827 0.001 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 20.00 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 12.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap -3.25 -1.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -17.50 -0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -56.00 0.00 spread (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)