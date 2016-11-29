* U.S. second Q3 GDP estimate shows annual rate gain of 3.2
pct
* Data bolsters bets on swifter pace of Fed rate hikes
* Month-end buying, uncertainty keep yields range-bound
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Nov 29 U.S. Treasury yields inched
higher on Tuesday after stronger-than-expected U.S. gross
domestic product data supported expectations for a faster pace
of Federal Reserve rate increases next year, while month-end
buying and uncertainty ahead of key events limited the rise.
Gross domestic product increased at a 3.2 percent annual
rate instead of the previously reported 2.9 percent pace, the
Commerce Department said in its second estimate for the quarter.
Growth was the strongest since the third quarter of 2014 and
followed the second quarter's anemic 1.4 percent pace.
After the data, federal funds futures implied traders saw a
98 percent chance that the Fed would raise rates at its Dec.
13-14 meeting, compared with a 94 percent chance late on Monday,
according to CME Group's FedWatch program.
"The economic data came in better than expected, which
further raises the probability of the Fed to tighten in December
and further into 2017," said Stan Shipley, bond strategist at
Evercore ISI in New York.
The move was modest, however, with yields remaining below
multimonth or multiyear highs touched last week. Analysts said
demand for U.S. government bonds, which typically kicks in
toward the end of the month as investors seek to rebalance their
portfolios, was keeping yields anchored.
They also said uncertainty over U.S. President-elect Donald
Trump's policies, as well as Italy's referendum on
constitutional reform on Sunday and the outcome of Wednesday's
meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries, were also keeping activity muted.
Traders were also awaiting Friday's U.S. November employment
report. Economists polled by Reuters expect U.S. employers to
have added 175,000 jobs this month.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last
down 4/32 in price, with yields rising to 2.3358 percent from
2.320 percent late Monday.
Two-year notes, which are most sensitive to
interest rate increases, were last roughly flat to yield 1.1149
percent, compared with 1.111 percent late Monday.
Benchmark yields hit a 16-month high of 2.417 percent on
Wednesday, while the two-year's reached a 6-1/2-year high of
1.17 percent on Friday, largely on bets that Trump will adopt
policies that increase spending and debt as well as spur growth
and inflation. Those policies would likely erode the value of
U.S. bonds.
"This is basically a bit of a consolidation period," with
yields remaining within recent ranges, said Praveen Korapaty,
head of U.S. rates at Credit Suisse in New York.
November 29 Tuesday 10:30AM New York / 1530 GMT
Price
US T BONDS DEC6 153-16/32 -0-6/32
10YR TNotes DEC6 125-116/256 -0-48/25
6
Price Current Net
Yield % Change
(bps)
Three-month bills 0.4825 0.4898 -0.002
Six-month bills 0.5975 0.6076 -0.002
Two-year note 99-198/256 1.1149 0.004
Three-year note 98-228/256 1.384 0.014
Five-year note 99-168/256 1.8222 0.021
Seven-year note 99-212/256 2.1516 0.020
10-year note 97 2.3394 0.019
30-year bond 97-224/256 2.9827 0.001
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net
Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 20.00 0.00
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 12.25 -0.25
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap -3.25 -1.00
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap -17.50 -0.50
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -56.00 0.00
spread
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)