* OPEC deal boosts inflation expectations * ADP data shows 216,000 job gains * Friday's jobs report in focus By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Nov 30 U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed to its first output cuts since 2008, sending oil prices higher and boosting expectations of higher inflation. Oil prices jumped more than 8 percent to a five-week high as some of the world's largest producers gathered in Vienna to discuss the cut. A source told Reuters the agreement was in line with an accord reached in Algiers in September. OPEC member Algeria was proposing to set a new production ceiling at 32.5 million barrels per day, down from current levels of 33.6 million. "I think most of the move this morning was related to the OPEC news, speculation about a production cut and the increase in oil prices and as a result inflation expectations as well," said Thomas Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies in New York. Rising inflation erodes the value of bonds. Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 23/32 in price to yield 2.39 percent, up from 2.30 percent on Tuesday. U.S. bond yields have soared since the surprise election of Donald Trump as president on Nov. 8 as investors bet that he will enact policies that increase spending and debt as well as spur growth and inflation. Data on Wednesday showed that U.S. consumer spending increased less than expected in October as households took advantage of rising incomes to boost savings to a seven-month high, but it remained strong enough to support economic growth in the fourth quarter. U.S. private employers also added 216,000 jobs in November, well above economists' expectations, a report by payroll processor ADP showed on Wednesday. The next major economic focus will be Friday's employment report for November, which is expected to show that employers added 175,000 jobs during the month, according to the median of 100 economists polled by Reuters. Bonds had gained on month-end buying earlier this week before weakness resumed on Wednesday. (Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)