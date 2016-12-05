(Updates with quote, adds Renzi resignation)
NEW YORK Dec 4 U.S. Treasury futures prices
rose on Sunday after Italian voters were seen rejecting a change
to the country's constitution, which was designed to hasten the
legislative process.
Ten-year Treasury note futures prices were up 0.25
percent shortly after electronic trading resumed on Sunday
evening - paring gains from an earlier 0.35 percent rise -
signaling that nominal Treasury yields might pull back from
18-month highs reached late last week.
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said he would resign
following a referendum over his proposals for constitutional
reform. Exit polls and early projections on Sunday showed Renzi
lost the referendum by a wide margin.
"Treasuries are likely to be up in price, down in yield, as
a result of the referendum as a "safe haven" investment with the
dollar already up significantly versus the Euro," said Mark
Grant, Chief Strategist and Managing Director at Hilltop
Securities.
Treasuries fell hard in November on bets that U.S.
President-elect Donald Trump's policies and higher oil prices
would stoke inflation, which erodes bond prices. Last week
10-year yields rose for a fourth straight week, finishing at
around 2.39 percent on Friday.
"Italy is a G7 country and third largest economy in euro
zone and with a weak and troubled banking system," said David
Kotok, chairman and chief investment officer of Cumberland
Advisors. "This is trouble for markets in Europe."
(Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault, Jennifer Ablan and Megan
Davies; Editing by Chris Reese and Diane Craft)