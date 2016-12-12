NEW YORK Dec 12 U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday with benchmark yields hitting their highest levels since September 2014 as a jump in oil prices stoked inflation bets in advance of auctions of three-year and 10-year U.S. government debt.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was last up 5 basis points at 2.515 percent. It struck 2.528 percent, which was the highest since Sept. 29, 2014, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)