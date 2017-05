Dec 13 U.S. 10- and 30-year Treasury prices turned positive, reversing earlier losses, after a 30-year Treasury bond auction that brought the highest yields on the long bond since September 2014.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note was last up 2/32 in price to yield 2.471 percent. The 30-year Treasury bond rose 12/32 in price to yield 3.141 percent. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)