* U.S. CPI data show tame inflation * Jobless claims, Philly Fed business index positive overall * Fed fund futures pricing gradual rate hike pace (Adds comment, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Dec 15 U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday, boosted by the prospect of more interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve next year, although those on long-dated bonds came off their highs after fairly tame consumer inflation data for November. Benchmark U.S. 10-year yields hit more than two-year highs, while yields on two-year notes touched more than seven-year peak. The belly of the curve also climbed to multi-year peaks, with U.S. five-year notes rising to their highest l in 5-1/2 years and seven-year notes hitting almost three-year peaks. The Fed's policy-setting committee, which raised rates by a quarter point on Wednesday, said it anticipates three more rate increases in 2017, one more than what was forecasted at the September meeting. "The trend has been your friend, if you're bearish on Treasuries," said Michael Wallace, global markets strategist, at Action Economics in San Francisco. "I am not buying though into that whole Fed trajectory. We have been bitten a few times before - the Fed was in the hopper for four rate hikes in 2016, and we only got one." Yields came off highs, however, after the release of soft U.S. inflation data. The consumer price index rose just 0.2 percent last month, after advancing 0.4 percent in October. Gasoline price increases slowed and food costs remained soft during the month, pulling the index lower. That said, other pieces of data such as jobless claims and the Philadelphia Federal Reserve business index were solid overall, supporting the Fed's hawkish stance on the economy and rates. Fed funds futures also showed a gradual rate hike path so far, with a 40 percent chance for tightening by the March meeting, and a 50 percent probability for a May rate increase. In late trading, 10-year prices were down 19/32, yielding 2.594 percent, up 7 basis points from levels late on Wednesday. U.S. 30-year bond yield prices were down 6/32, yielding 3.155 percent, up from 3.146 percent late Wednesday. The yield curve was also flatter, with the spread between U.S. 5-year notes and 30-year bonds at 107 basis points, a nod to the additional rate hikes expected by the Fed. That was the flattest curve since early September. "The front end was confronted with a slightly more aggressive rate hike stance than expected," said Action Economics' Wallace. "The global forces have also been more deflationary in terms of China growth and the situation in Europe. So that gives the long end a little bit of a breathing room." (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Paul Simao)