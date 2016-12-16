UPDATE 2-Merkel's conservatives clinch victory in key state vote
* CDU natural partners resurge in NRW (Releads with Merkel victory, updates throughout, changes dateline, PVS Berlin)
NEW YORK Dec 16 U.S. long-dated Treasury debt yields edged lower on Friday after the release of weaker-than-expected U.S. housing starts data for November.
Data showed U.S. new housing projects dropped 18.7 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.09 million units. October's starts, however, were revised up to a 1.34 million-unit rate, the highest since July 2007.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected housing starts to fall to a 1.23 million-unit rate in November.
In early morning trading, benchmark 10-year Treasury yields briefly edged lower after the data, and were last at 2.582 percent though up slightly from Thursday's 2.578 percent.
U.S. 30-year bond yields drifted lower as well following the data to 3.140 percent, from 3.145 percent late on Thursday. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* CDU natural partners resurge in NRW (Releads with Merkel victory, updates throughout, changes dateline, PVS Berlin)
KIEV, May 14 Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Sunday he had several candidates in mind to replace Valeria Gontareva as central bank governor, but that it was too early to name them before the necessary political consultations had taken place.