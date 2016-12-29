Dec 29 U.S. Treasury prices were little changed
from their late Wednesday levels on Thursday after U.S. initial
jobless claims data largely matched expected readings.
Treasuries rose in price overnight with yields touching
fresh two-week lows. The market reversed course ahead of the
labor data, which showed 265,000 people applied for unemployment
benefits during the week, in line with expectations of
economists.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last up
5/32 in price to yield 2.49 percent.
