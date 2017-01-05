BRIEF-Taseko announces offering of US$250 mln aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2022
* Taseko announces offering of us$250 million aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2022
NEW YORK Jan 5 U.S. Treasury debt yields slid on Thursday after data showed the U.S. economy created fewer private sector jobs in December than market expectations.
The ADP National Employment Report indicated that U.S. private employers added 153,000 jobs last month, below economists' expectations for a job gain of 170,000.
In early morning trading, the U.S. 10-year note was up 5/32 in price to yield 2.433 percent, compared with 2.452 percent late on Wednesday.
U.S. 30-year bond prices were up 2/32, yielding 3.042 percent, down from Tuesday's 3.048 percent.
U.S. two-year note yields were at 1.026 percent from 1.234 percent on Wednesday. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Stocks mostly drop on corporate news, EU sentiment * Warsaw's PZU leads equities decline * Currencies, bonds shrug off Draghi's dovish comments (Adds Slovenian finance minister offering to resign, forint's fall against the zloty) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, May 30 Warsaw led a retreat in central European shares as investors, underwhelmed by dividend payments and takeover offers announced by some companies on Tuesday, booked profits from the multi-year highs of re