* Worries about yuan, 'hard Brexit' spur safety bids for bonds * Hedging on corporate bond supply limits drop in bond yields * U.S. to sell $56 billion in longer-dated government debt * Fed's Rosengren calls for gradual but faster rate increases (Updates market action) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Jan 9 U.S. Treasury yields fall as nervousness about the China's currency and Britain's exit from the European Union rekindle safe haven demand for low-risk government bonds ahead of this week's $56 billion supply. A weakening Chinese yuan has stoked worries about the country's capital outflows. On Saturday, the government said foreign exchange reserves fell to near a six-year low at the end of December. China's offshore yuan fell a bit against the dollar on Monday following a large increase last week amid speculation the Chinese central bank pushed up overnight borrowing costs to quell bearish bets on the currency. "People are worried what China is going to do next," said Thomas Roth, senior Treasury trader at MUFG Securities America in New York. Comments from British Minister Theresa May revived fears about a "hard Brexit," in which border controls will be given priority over market access. May said in a television interview on Sunday she is not interested in Britain keeping "bits" of its EU membership. The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasuries was down 3 basis points at 2.385 percent, while the 30-year bond yield was 3 basis points lower at 2.975 percent. Analysts said the day's drop in yields result from reduced trading, with Japanese markets closed for a holiday. Monday's decline in yields was mitigated as some investors prepared for this week's supply in longer-dated government bonds: $24 billion in three-year notes, $20 billion in 10-year debt and $12 billion in 30-year bonds. Bond dealers hedging on the corporate bond supply they underwrite also put a floor on the yield decline. Companies are expected to sell $25 billion to $30 billion in investment-grade debt this week after last week's $55 billion in supply was the sector's third-biggest week of issuance on record, according to IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters. A solid U.S. December jobs report has reinforced the view the Federal Reserve might raise interest rates at a faster-than-expected pace in 2017. Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said on Monday, "I expect that appropriate monetary policy will need to normalize more quickly than over the past year." At a separate event, Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said it was too early to judge how the incoming Trump administration, which has spoke of fiscal stimuli, may change the path of the economy. Prices as of Monday, Jan. 9 at 1434 EST (1934 GMT): Price US T BONDS MAR7 152-22/32 29/32 10YR TNotes MAR7 124-208/256 104/256 Price Current Net Yield Change (pct) (bps) Three-month bills 0.495 0.5025 -0.017 Six-month bills 0.5725 0.5821 -0.028 Two-year note 100-30/256 1.1897 -0.028 Three-year note 99-198/256 1.4542 -0.030 Five-year note 100-148/256 1.8776 -0.044 Seven-year note 100-120/256 2.1771 -0.051 10-year note 96-192/256 2.372 -0.046 30-year bond 98-52/256 2.966 -0.037 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 27.75 0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 21.25 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 4.00 0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -12.75 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -49.00 0.00 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong)