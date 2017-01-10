* U.S. $24 billion 3-year note sale fetches solid demand * Investors await possible details on Trump's policies * U.S. small business optimism hits 12-year peak (Updates market action, adds table) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Jan 10 U.S. Treasury yields held steady on Tuesday as solid investor demand for $24 billion of three-year government notes offset mild selling in bonds after Wall Street stock prices pared early losses. Bond yields have held in a tight range following last Friday's jobs data that showed the U.S. labor market continued to tighten and a tentative pickup in wage growth. "It's a market that's trying to sell off but it's not succeeding," said Aaron Kohli, interest rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York. The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 2.381 percent as it bounced in a narrow 3 basis-point range. Two-year yields were flat at 1.194 percent, while 30-year yields nudged up 0.4 basis point to 2.972 percent. The U.S. Treasury Department sold the latest three-year debt issue, part of this week's $56 billion in longer-dated Treasury supply, at a yield of 1.472 percent, the highest since April 2010. Indirect bidders including fund managers and foreign central banks bought 54.6 percent of the three-year supply, their biggest share since September. "The strength of the indirect bid typically tends to trade the strength of investment fund demand," John Canavan, market strategist at Stone & McCarthy Research Associates, wrote in a research note on the three-year auction. The Treasury will sell $20 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday and $12 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday. Investors' enthusiasm in Treasuries, which have retraced some of its heavy losses in late 2016, was tempered by data on Monday that showed U.S. small business optimism hit a 12-year high in December and a pickup in job openings. Possibility of steep tax cuts and infrastructure spending under a Trump administration and a Republican-controlled Congress has stoked worries about a surge in inflation and federal borrowing, investors said. Investors awaited details about possible economic policies from President-elect Donald Trump who was scheduled for a news conference on Wednesday. Anxiety whether Trump could deliver on economic issues he pledged during his campaign has led to a pullback in stock prices in recent days. In late Tuesday trading, Wall Street shares bounced back from their initial lows with the Nasdaq hitting a record intraday high, weighing on longer-dated Treasuries. Treasuries demand has also been kept in check by this week's corporate bond supply with companies seen issuing $25 billion to $30 billion in the investment-grade sector, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters unit. January 10 Tuesday 3:22PM New York / 2022 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.5125 0.5203 0.000 Six-month bills 0.5925 0.6025 0.002 Two-year note 100-28/256 1.1936 0.000 Three-year note 99-200/256 1.4515 -0.002 Five-year note 100-144/256 1.8809 0.000 Seven-year note 100-108/256 2.1844 0.002 10-year note 96-172/256 2.3812 0.005 30-year bond 98-20/256 2.9725 0.005 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 28.00 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 22.00 0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 4.00 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -13.25 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -49.25 0.50 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Diane Craft)