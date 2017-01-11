* U.S. Treasury to sell $20 bln in 10-year notes
* Investors await possible details on Trump's policies
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Jan 11 U.S. Treasury yields were
slightly higher on Wednesday, holding in a narrow trading range
in advance of a $20-billion auction of 10-year notes, part of
this week's $56 billion in longer-dated government debt supply.
In the absence of major economic data, traders and investors
are awaiting details of possible economic policies from
President-elect Donald Trump, who was scheduled at 11 a.m. (1600
GMT) to hold his first news conference since the Nov. 8
election.
"There hasn't been a lot of news to trade on. We do have
some marginal supply concerns," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed
income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.
The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 1
basis point at 2.390 percent.
Two-year yields were up slightly at 1.198
percent, while 30-year yields ticked up modestly to
2.974 percent.
In "when-issue" activity, traders expected the latest
10-year note supply to sell at a yield of 2.441 percent
, according to Tradeweb.
This compared with a yield of 2.485 percent at the prior
10-year auction in December.
January 11 Wednesday 10:27AM New York / 1527 GMT
Price
US T BONDS MAR7 152-18/32 0-1/32
10YR TNotes MAR7 124-176/256 -0-20/25
6
Price Current Net
Yield % Change
(bps)
Three-month bills 0.5075 0.5152 -0.005
Six-month bills 0.5925 0.6025 0.000
Two-year note 100-26/256 1.1975 0.003
Three-year note 99-180/256 1.4767 0.002
Five-year note 100-134/256 1.889 0.010
Seven-year note 100-92/256 2.194 0.011
10-year note 96-160/256 2.3867 0.008
30-year bond 98-20/256 2.9725 0.002
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net
Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 28.50 0.00
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 20.50 -2.00
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 4.50 0.25
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap -12.75 0.00
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -48.50 0.25
spread
(Reporting by Richard Leong)