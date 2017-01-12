* U.S. sells $12 bln in 30-year bond supply to soft demand * U.S. yields fall more as Trump mum on policy details * Fed officials see quick economic lift from Trump * U.S. 10-year yield dips below 50-day moving average (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Jan 12 A weak $12 billion 30-year bond auction cooled a rally in the U.S. Treasuries market on Thursday, lifting bond yields from their initial lows as traders reduced their bets on inflation and federal borrowing under a Trump administration. Ten-year and 30-year yields touched their lowest levels since November early Thursday as the bond market continued to recover from its dramatic selloff following Donald Trump's surprise presidential win on Nov. 8. Longer-dated Treasury yields have fallen from their highest levels in over two years reached in mid-December on renewed appetite for bonds and a lack of details on economic stimuli pledged by Trump during his campaign. Traders had bet that Trump, with a Republican-controlled Congress, would enact measures to promote spending and investment, which may also fuel inflation and federal borrowing. "People have come to the realization that we haven't seen anything yet," said Carl Kaufman, portfolio manager at Osterweis Capital Management in San Francisco. Trump, in his first news conference since capturing the White House on Wednesday, did not disclose more on his plan for tax cuts, infrastructure spending and looser regulations. Given the lack of specificity on Trump's economic policies, bond yields have more room to fall, analysts said. "Even now we are still a bit high from where yields should be," said Robert Tipp, chief investment strategist at PGIM Fixed Income in Newark, New Jersey. The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was 2.356 percent, down 1 basis point from late Wednesday. Earlier it fell below its 50-day moving average, a bullish technical signal, for the first time since late September, according to Reuters data. The 30-year bond yield was little changed on the day at 2.956 percent after touching 2.902 percent, the lowest in two months. As traders second-guessed Trump's economic policies, Federal Reserve officials hinted on Thursday that more interest rate increases are coming following a last December's quarter point hike that had been widely expected. But they cautioned a short-term economic bump from possible tax cuts, infrastructure spending and deregulation under Trump could result in longer-run inflation and debt problems. Despite the likelihood of more rate hikes, investors seem focused on adding bonds back to their portfolios after dumping them following Trump's election win, analysts said. Following solid demand for $24 billion in three-year debt and $20 billion in 10-year debt earlier this week, bidding at Thursday's 30-year bond sale fell short of expectations, analysts said. Thursday, Jan. 12 at 1547 EST (2047 GMT): Price US T BONDS MAR7 152-22/32 -0-4/32 10YR TNotes MAR7 124-240/256 0-32/256 Price Current Net Yield Change (pct) (bps) Three-month bills 0.515 0.5228 0.008 Six-month bills 0.5875 0.5974 -0.003 Two-year note 100-36/256 1.1773 -0.008 Three-year note 99-198/256 1.4526 -0.010 Five-year note 100-168/256 1.8609 -0.015 Seven-year note 100-140/256 2.1649 -0.012 10-year note 96-228/256 2.3558 -0.014 30-year bond 98-104/256 2.9556 -0.001 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 29.25 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 20.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 4.50 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -12.50 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -48.00 0.50 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)