* Treasury yields rise after in-line retail sales, PPI data
* U.S. 10-year yield falls for four consecutive weeks
* Overhang from soft 30-year auction seen feeding into bond
sales
* U.S. bond market to close on Monday for holiday
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Jan 13 U.S. Treasury yields rose
Friday as data supporting the notion of a steady U.S. economic
expansion and rising Wall Street stock prices stoked selling in
low-risk government bonds.
Friday's yield increase pared some of the week's fall tied
to traders scaling back bond bets on potentially higher
inflation and federal borrowing under the incoming Trump
administration and a Republican-controlled Congress.
Some investors were disappointed Trump did not disclose
details at his Wednesday news conference on his plans for tax
cuts, looser regulation and more infrastructure spending, which
sparked a massive bond market sell-off around the world
following his presidential win on Nov. 8.
They now hope for more clues from top Republican lawmakers
on possible measures to boost the economy.
"There is not a whole lot of conviction in rates until we
hear more from Congress about what they are shooting for in
terms of policies," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rates
strategist with TD Securities in New York.
Friday's abrupt jump in yields from their initial lows came
soon after U.S. data on retail sales and producer prices in
December, which was largely within analyst forecasts.
Analysts and traders blamed the market turnaround on
computerized sell orders generated in response to buying when
the data was released, pushing bonds to technical levels that
triggered sell orders.
The rise in yields also stemmed from traders locking in
recent gains ahead of the three-day U.S. Martin Luther King Jr.
weekend and bond dealers reselling their purchases from a soft
$12 billion 30-year Treasury auction on Thursday.
"The market is flushing lower because there are a lot of bad
longs out there," said Tom di Galoma, managing director at
Seaport Global Holdings in New York.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was up 3
basis points at 2.391 percent after it fell to 2.307 percent,
its lowest in six weeks.
The 10-year yield fell for a fourth straight week, a decline
not seen since late May to early July last year, when it fell
for seven consecutive weeks, Reuters data showed.
University of Michigan data showed the U.S. consumer
inflation outlook improved in early January, underpinning
Friday's rise in yields.
Treasury yields retreated as U.S. stock prices pared their
early gains and DBRS downgraded Italy's bond rating, rekindling
some safe-haven bids for bonds.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq moved higher, while
the Dow was slightly lower.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Andrew Hay and Dan
Grebler)