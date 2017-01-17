(Adds quote, details on data, updates prices)
* Trump protectionist fears boost bonds
* Brexit concerns remain after May comments
* Fed's Dudley: new Fed action unlikely near term
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Jan 17 U.S. Treasury prices gained on
Tuesday on concerns about protectionist trade policies by U.S.
President-elect Donald Trump, which hurt the U.S. dollar and
increased demand for U.S. bonds.
In comments to the Wall Street Journal, Trump said a key
part of the House Republican's corporate-tax plan is "too
complicated" and that the U.S. dollar is too strong, making it
difficult for U.S. companies to compete with China.
Renewed concerns over Britain's planned exit from the
European Union also boosted demand for Treasuries.
Prime Minister Theresa May said Britain will quit the EU
single market when it leaves in a decisive speech that set a
course for a clean break with the world's largest trading bloc.
"We're still in the midst of the weak dollar, lower yield
trade," said Jim Vogel, an interest rate strategist at FTN
Financial in Memphis. "It seems to represent a reversal from
last year and renewed uncertainty about Brexit and U.S. fiscal
policy and the need to stay in Treasuries to diversify."
Benchmark 10-year notes gained 14/32 in price to
yield 2.33 percent, down from 2.38 percent late on Friday. The
yields earlier fell to 2.305 percent, the lowest since November
30.
The U.S. bond market was closed on Monday for the Martin
Luther King Jr. Day holiday.
Bonds also gained after New York Federal Reserve President
William Dudley said that the U.S. central bank is unlikely to
take actions that would "snuff out" the current economic
expansion anytime soon because inflation is "simply not a
problem."
Consumer price index data on Wednesday will be next watched
for further indications about price pressures.
Thursday's $13 billion auction of 10-year Treasury
Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) will also indicate
investor concern about rising inflation.
British inflation hit its highest level since mid-2014 in
December, propelled by the Brexit-fueled fall in its currency.
More protectionist policies in the U.S. could similarly
boost inflation, increasing demand for inflation-linked debt.
"When you start to see a big move in trade barriers and
there's a big spike in inflation it might be negative for
Treasuries, but the one asset that may benefit the most is
TIPS," said Aaron Kohli, an interest rate strategist at BMO
Capital Markets in New York.
Fed Governor Lael Brainard said on Tuesday that the U.S.
central bank might hike interest rates more aggressively if
deficit spending under the Trump administration leads to a quick
economic boost.
(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Nick Zieminski and
Andrea Ricci)