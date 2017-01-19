* 10-year yields rise to two-week highs
* Jobs, housing, manufacturing data all strong
* U.S. to sell $13 bln 10-year TIPS
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Jan 19 U.S. Treasury yields rose to
two-week highs on Thursday after data showed solid economic
growth, a day after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signaled
further rate hikes are likely.
The number of Americans filing initial claims for
unemployment benefits fell unexpectedly last week back to near
the lowest levels in decades.
U.S. homebuilding rebounded more than expected in December,
suggesting that the housing market contributed to economic
growth in the fourth quarter.
Manufacturing activity in the Philadelphia area also grew
faster than expected in January, the Federal Reserve of
Philadelphia said.
"This morning we had some economic news which came out
stronger than anticipated," said Gary Pollack, head of
fixed-income trading at Deutsche Bank Private Wealth Management
in New York.
Benchmark 10-year notes fell 20/32 in price to
yield 2.46 percent, up from 2.39 percent late Wednesday, and the
highest since Jan. 4.
Yields had also risen on Wednesday after data showed rising
inflation data and on Yellen's comments.
U.S. consumer prices increased in December as households
paid more for gasoline and rental accommodations, leading to the
largest year-on-year rise in 2-1/2 years.
Yellen said, with the U.S. economy close to full employment
and inflation headed toward the Federal Reserve's 2 percent
goal, it "makes sense" for the U.S. central bank to gradually
lift interest rates.
"The market is extremely sensitive to monetary policy given
the last FOMC meeting in December, where they indicated possibly
three rate hikes in 2017," said Pollack. "It showed a Fed that
is a little more aggressive in returning to normal monetary
policy."
The Treasury Department on Thursday will auction $13 billion
of 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS), which
will gauge concern about rising inflation as President-elect
Donald Trump prepares to take office on Friday.
Yellen will speak again on Thursday at 8 p.m. EST (1:00 a.m.
GMT) on the outlook for the economy and monetary policy.
