* Wall Street stock rally curbs demand for low-yielding bonds * U.S. to sell $34 bln 5-year notes after lackluster 2-year sale By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Jan 25 U.S. Treasury yields increased on Wednesday with benchmark yields hitting a near three-week high as Wall Street's three key indexes posted record highs on investor optimism about the economy due to policies from the Trump administration. Investors also scaled back their bond holdings in advance of a $34 billion auction of five-year Treasury notes, part of this week's $88 billion in coupon-bearing government debt supply. Bond yields have bounced in a fairly tight range since the start of 2017 as investors assessed the effect of Trump's actions on trade, business investment and infrastructure spending on company profits, inflation and federal borrowing, traders and analysts said. "We have gone back and forth with the Trump euphoria trade as markets are watching what Trump can deliver," said Thomas Roth, head of U.S. Treasury trading at MUFG Securities in New York. The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose 3 basis points to 2.506 percent after touching 2.515 percent earlier, which was its highest since Jan. 3, according to Reuters data. On Wall Street, the Dow broke above the 20,000 level for the first time, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq raced to all-time peaks. Investors have piled into stocks since Tuesday after Trump urged U.S. carmaker executives to build more vehicles domestically and signed executive orders to speed up the building of the Keystone XL and Dakota oil pipelines. These moves, aimed at boosting jobs and investment, followed his actions on Monday to revamp deals with its Asian and North American trading partners which investors fear would hurt exports and raise business costs. As equities shine, investors seem wary of buying low-yielding Treasuries with tentative signs of inflation picking up and after a lackluster $26 billion two-year note sale on Tuesday. "We'll see how the five-year auction goes. People are worried about it today," Roth said. In "when-issued" activity, traders expected the upcoming five-year Treasury issue to sell at a yield of 1.976 percent, according to Tradeweb. This compared with a yield of 2.057 percent at the prior auction in December. January 25 Wednesday 11:35AM New York / 1635 GMT Price US T BONDS MAR7 149-26/32 -0-25/32 10YR TNotes MAR7 123-244/256 -0-68/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.5025 0.5101 0.000 Six-month bills 0.6 0.6102 -0.003 Two-year note 99-198/256 1.2401 0.016 Three-year note 99-158/256 1.5072 0.021 Five-year note 100-36/256 1.9698 0.034 Seven-year note 99-168/256 2.3038 0.037 10-year note 95-156/256 2.5079 0.037 30-year bond 95-200/256 3.0926 0.037 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 28.00 -2.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 22.25 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 5.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -10.50 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -43.00 1.00 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)