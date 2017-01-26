* U.S. Treasury to sell $28 bln 7-year notes at 1 p.m.
* Latest 7-year note to fetch highest yield in over 3 years
* Record highs on Wall Street curb demand for bonds
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Jan 26 U.S. Treasury yields were
little changed on Thursday with benchmark yields hovering at a
four-week high in advance of a $28-billion auction of seven-year
notes, part of this week's $88 billion coupon-bearing government
debt supply.
Investors have reduced their Treasuries holdings since
Tuesday in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's actions on
domestic business investments, which they view as promoting
heftier company profits, and his rhetoric on trade and
immigration, which they reckon may push up inflation.
Buttressed by growing optimism, investors have preferred
stocks over bonds, with the Dow breaking above 20,000
mark on Wednesday and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also
reaching record highs.
"The new administration is a big change from the previous
one. Political risks have pushed yields up and down," said Boris
Rjavinski, senior rate strategist at Wells Fargo Securities in
Charlotte, North Carolina.
The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
was flat at 2.525 percent after touching 2.551 percent earlier
which was its highest since Dec. 28, according to Reuters data.
Skittishness about a faster pace of rate increases by the
Federal Reserve, if Trump's economic policies raise growth and
inflation, has partly bogged down this week's Treasuries
auctions.
Demand for the latest supply two-year fixed and
floating-rate notes, as well as five-year Treasuries was poor,
analysts said.
However, the upcoming seven-year note sale at 1 p.m. (1800
GMT) may entice investors who see bargains at these higher
yields, analysts said.
"Auction demand has been strong for the seven-year recently,
especially among investment funds," Nomura Securities
International analysts wrote in a note.
In "when-issued" activity, traders expected the latest
seven-year note to sell at a yield of 2.332 percent
, which would be highest since Dec. 2013,
according to Tradeweb. This compared with the 2.284 percent
yield at the prior auction in December.
January 26 Thursday 9:58AM New York / 1458 GMT
Price
US T BONDS MAR7 149-19/32 0-4/32
10YR TNotes MAR7 123-204/256 -0-4/256
Price Current Net
Yield % Change
(bps)
Three-month bills 0.495 0.5025 0.002
Six-month bills 0.605 0.6153 0.005
Two-year note 99-198/256 1.2401 -0.004
Three-year note 99-158/256 1.5074 -0.008
Five-year note 99-118/256 1.9888 -0.003
Seven-year note 99-136/256 2.3235 0.002
10-year note 95-120/256 2.5247 0.002
30-year bond 95-160/256 3.1009 -0.008
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 29.25 1.00
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 23.75 1.00
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 6.00 0.75
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap -9.25 1.00
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -40.50 1.50
spread
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Nick Zieminski)