* Headline U.S. Q4 GDP falls short, details more encouraging * Uncertainty about Trump's policies stems yield decline * Fed seen leaving interest rates unchanged next week (Updates market action, adds investment strategists' quotes) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Jan 27 U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday as data showing a sharper-than-forecast deceleration in economic growth in the fourth quarter spurred buying of U.S. government debt ahead of the Federal Reserve's first policy meeting of 2017. Bond purchases were tempered by relatively solid readings on consumer spending and business investments, supporting the view the economic expansion remained on track. "The economy has less momentum that many perceived," said Robert Tipp, chief investment strategist at PGIM Fixed Income in Newark, New Jersey. Gross domestic product grew at a 1.9-percent annualized pace in the final three months of 2016, compared with a 3.5-percent rate in the third quarter. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a 2.2 percent GDP growth pace. Trade subtracted 1.70 percentage points from GDP growth in the last quarter after adding 0.85 percentage point in the third quarter. "The headline figure was softer-than-expected, but it's mostly due to weaker trade. The underlying figures were better-than-expected," said Kathy Jones, chief fixed income strategist at the Schwab Center for Financial Research. Data on durable goods orders and consumer sentiment helped dispel some disappointment from the latest GDP report. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was down 1 basis point at 2.495 percent, retreating further from a four-week high reached on Thursday. For the week, the 10-year yield was on track to increase 3 basis points. The decline in yields was limited by uncertainty about the effect from U.S. President Donald Trump's economic policies. Investors are assessing the impact on the federal deficit and inflation from his moves in the first week of his presidency aimed to spur domestic jobs and business investments and to restrict trade and immigration. "There are a lot of worries about fixed income. Are we going to see policies that will raise the deficit and inflation?" Schwab's Jones said. Moreover, Wall Street's advance to record highs with the Dow breaking above 20,000 this week also tempered demand for lower-yielding Treasuries, analysts said. As U.S. stock prices jumped on proposed tax cuts, infrastructure spending and looser regulations from the Trump administration and a Republican-controlled Congress, Fed policy-makers have expressed a wait-and-see attitude on a possible response until they see more details on these moves. The Federal Open Market Committee, the Fed's policy-setting group, is widely expected to leave rates unchanged in a target range of 0.50-0.75 percent at its meeting next Tuesday and Wednesday after a quarter-point hike in December. January 27 Friday 12:31PM New York / 1731 GMT Price US T BONDS MAR7 150-1/32 0-8/32 10YR TNotes MAR7 124-12/256 0-20/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.505 0.5126 0.008 Six-month bills 0.62 0.6305 0.016 Two-year note 99-206/256 1.2241 0.000 Three-year note 99-176/256 1.4833 -0.003 Five-year note 99-156/256 1.9574 -0.004 Seven-year note 99-174/256 2.2998 -0.011 10-year note 95-176/256 2.4991 -0.009 30-year bond 96-12/256 3.0785 -0.011 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 29.75 1.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 24.75 1.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 6.75 0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -9.25 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -40.50 0.50 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Grant McCool)