* Trump says will make tax announcement in a few weeks * Yields climb from multi-week lows touched Wednesday * Traders prepare for $15 bln 30-year bond auction * Yields remain within recent ranges By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, Feb 9 U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday on greater optimism that U.S. President Donald Trump would make progress on promised economic growth policies, while anticipation of a $15 billion auction of long-dated U.S. Treasury bonds also pushed yields higher. Yields rose from multi-week lows touched Wednesday on sentiment among traders that the U.S. government bond market may have rallied too much in recent days. Yields had fallen Wednesday as buyers bought Treasuries partly on pessimism that Trump's fiscal spending and tax reform plans might not pan out anytime soon. Yields extended their climb late morning Thursday after Trump said in a meeting with airline executives Thursday that he would make a tax announcement in a few weeks. Benchmark 10-year note yields touching a high of 2.382 percent after hitting a more than three-week low of 2.325 percent Wednesday. The jump in yields "might have been a function of that, that maybe some of (Trump's) fiscal and deregulatory and tax changes might be coming to fruition," said Kim Rupert, managing director for fixed income at Action Economics in San Francisco. Analysts said confidence in Trump's avowed policies, while improved, was still somewhat shaky. As a result, yields remained within recent ranges, with two- and three-year note yields rising to their highest in just three days and yields on other maturities remaining below or matching Wednesday's session highs. "We're going to sit here and we're going to try to read between the lines about what's going on down there (in Washington) and figure out what's actually going to happen," said Charles Comiskey, head of Treasuries trading at Bank of Nova Scotia in New York. Analysts said yields were also higher, and prices lower, in anticipation of the Treasury's auction of 30-year bonds at 1 p.m. ET (1800 GMT). The auction comes after the Treasury sold $24 billion in three-year notes Tuesday and $23 billion in 10-year notes Wednesday. U.S. 30-year yields hit a session high of 3.007 percent after hitting a three-week low of 2.945 percent Wednesday, while five-year yields hit a session high of 1.857 percent after touching a two-month low of 1.794 percent Wednesday. U.S. two-year yields hit a session high of 1.181 percent, while three-year yields hit a session high of 1.450 percent. U.S. 10-year notes were last down 9/32 in price to yield 2.375 percent, from a yield of 2.340 percent late Wednesday. February 9 Thursday 11:06AM New York / 1606 GMT Price US T BONDS MAR7 152-14/32 -0-27/32 10YR TNotes MAR7 125-16/256 -0-76/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.5325 0.5406 -0.002 Six-month bills 0.6225 0.6331 0.008 Two-year note 99-232/256 1.1732 0.016 Three-year note 99-210/256 1.4364 0.018 Five-year note 100-32/256 1.8485 0.033 Seven-year note 100-124/256 2.1747 0.039 10-year note 98-224/256 2.3771 0.037 30-year bond 97-120/256 3.0041 0.043 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 30.75 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 23.00 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.50 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -8.00 0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -43.25 -0.50 spread (Reporting by Sam Forgione)