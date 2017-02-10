BRIEF-Chartwell announces two new credit facilities totalling $300 mln
* Chartwell announces two new credit facilities totalling $300 million
Feb 10 U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday after the release of higher than expected U.S. monthly import price data that signaled inflation could be moving higher.
The Labor Department reported import prices increased 0.4 percent in January after an upwardly revised 0.5 percent rise in December.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose to a session high of 2.43 percent after the release of the data. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin)
* Chartwell announces two new credit facilities totalling $300 million
LONDON, May 29 The leader of Britain's main opposition Labour Party said he would ensure there was Brexit deal with the European Union were he to win power, in contrast to Prime Minister Theresa May who has said she would be prepared to walk from a bad deal.