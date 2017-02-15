* CPI shows largest gain in 4 years * Two-year yields highest since Dec. 28 * Yellen to testify to lawmakers By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Feb 15 Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields rose to two-and-a-half week highs on Wednesday after data showed a jump in consumer prices in January, bolstering expectations that the Federal Reserve is closer to raising interest rates. The Labor Department said the Consumer Price Index jumped 0.6 percent last month after gaining 0.3 percent in December. January's increase in the CPI was the largest since February 2013. "CPI was much higher than expected, both the headline itself as well as the core number," said Mary Ann Hurley, vice president in fixed income trading at D.A. Davidson in Seattle. In the 12 months through January, the CPI increased 2.5 percent, while the year-on-year core CPI increased to 2.3 percent, both above the Federal Reserve's 2 percent inflation target. Data from the Commerce Department showed retail sales increased 0.4 percent last month as households bought electronics and a range of other goods. Wednesday's data came after Fed Chair Janet Yellen adopted a tone that was more hawkish than expected during testimony to lawmakers in Washington on Tuesday, which sent yields higher. Yellen will testify before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday. Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 13/32 in price to yield 2.52 percent, the highest since Jan. 27. Two-year note yields fell 2/32 in price to yield 1.26 percent after getting as high as 1.27 percent, the highest since Dec. 28. The U.S. central bank will likely need to raise rates at an upcoming meeting, Yellen said on Tuesday, although she flagged considerable uncertainty over economic policy under the Trump administration. Yellen said delaying rate increases could leave the Fed's policymaking committee behind the curve and eventually lead it to hike rates quickly, which she said could cause a recession. Traders are now pricing in an 22 percent chance of an interest rate increase at the Fed's March meeting, up from 13 percent on Monday, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool. The chances of a hike by the Fed's June meeting rose to 73 percent from 65 percent in the same time frame. (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)