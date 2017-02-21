* Fed's Harker says will support March hike * U.S. two-year note auction shows strong demand (Adds comment, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Feb 21 U.S. Treasury debt yields edged higher in rangebound trading on Tuesday, supported by generally improved market appetite for risk as stocks and commodities gained. "I see stocks have bounced very sharply, so this could just be risk sentiment, said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rates strategist at TD Securities in New York. "But the market is rangebound, so all these moves are happening within a tight range." Benchmark U.S. 10-year and two-year Treasury note yields rose after falling for two straight days. Investors were also looking ahead to Wednesday's release of the Federal Reserve's minutes of its latest meeting for clues on the timing of the next interest rate hike. Fed Chair Janet Yellen said last week a rate increase would be considered at every policy meeting, suggesting the U.S. central bank could move next month. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker on Tuesday, echoing Yellen's remarks, said he would support a rate increase at a mid-March policy meeting as long as inflation, output and other data continue to show a growing U.S. economy. "We get the sense that the Fed wishes to provide a much less ambiguous guidance than it did in its February policy statement," said Thierry Albert Wizman, global rates and currencies strategist at Macquarie Group. "Fed officials clearly don't wish to be accused of taking the market by surprise if they did move in March or May." The Fed funds futures market is pricing in a roughly 22 percent chance of a March hike, according to the CME Group's FedWatch. The U.S. Treasury's $26 billion two-year note sale, meanwhile, was strong across the board, posting a high yield of 1.230 percent compared with the expected yield of 1.235 percent at the bid deadline. There were nearly $73.3 billion in bids for a 2.82 cover, better than both last month's 2.68 and the 2.69 average. Indirect bidders accepted 49.8 percent, also a little above the prior month's 48.8 percent, as well as the 42.0 percent average. In late trading, U.S. 10-year notes were last down 1/32 in price to yield 2.427 percent, up from 2.425 percent on Friday. U.S. 30-year bond prices were down 4/32, yielding 3.038 percent, up from Friday's 3.031 percent. U.S. two-year note prices were flat, yielding 1.206 percent. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Dan Grebler)