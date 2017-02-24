NEW YORK Feb 24 U.S. Treasury debt yields
slipped on Friday, after data showed new home sales grew less
than expected in January and consumer sentiment eased last
month, adding to a batch of reports the last few weeks that
suggested a more mixed outlook for the world's largest economy.
U.S. 10-year notes were up 13/32 in price to
yield 2.341 percent, compared with 2.388 percent late on
Thursday. Yields fell as low as 2.333 percent, their lowest
since Feb. 9.
U.S. 30-year bond prices also rose 28/32,
yielding 2.978 percent, down from Thursday's 3.023 percent. U.S.
30-year yields also touched a two-week low of 2.976 percent.
The Commerce Department said on Friday new home sales
increased 3.7 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of
555,000 units last month. Economists polled by Reuters had
forecast single-family home sales.
The University of Michigan surveys of consumer sentiment,
meanwhile, showed a final reading of 96.3 for February, down
from last month's 98.5.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)