* U.S. 10-,7-year yields touch lowest since Nov. 18 * U.S. employers add fewer-than-expected 98,000 jobs in March * Yields reverse course as weather seen influencing jobs data * U.S. strike on Syrian airbase keeps yields depressed By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, April 7 Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields briefly touched their lowest levels since November on Friday after data showed weaker-than-expected U.S. job growth in March, but reversed course to stand modestly lower on the day after a U.S. strike on a Syrian airbase. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 98,000 jobs in March, the fewest since last May, the Labor Department said. That figure was far below economists' expectations for 180,000 according to a Reuters poll. A drop in the unemployment rate to a near 10-year low of 4.5 percent suggested the labor market was still tightening, however, while analysts said weather distorted the jobs growth figure. Temperatures dropped and a storm lashed the U.S. Northeast last month. U.S. 10- and seven-year yields briefly hit 2.269 percent and 2.072 percent, respectively, their lowest since Nov. 18, 2016. U.S. 30-year yields touched 2.939 percent, their lowest since mid-January. Two-year yields touched a more than five-week low of 1.198 percent, while three-year yields touched their lowest since Dec. 9, 2016 at 1.387 percent and five-year yields touched their lowest since Nov. 30, 2016 at 1.784 percent. "There was a bit of a knee-jerk reaction to the headline, but to the extent that weather may have distorted this and the fact that the unemployment rate is as low as it is, then I think it may not cause markets to fundamentally rethink the near-term outlook," said Mark Cabana, head of U.S. short rates strategy at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in New York. Last month had the worst influence from bad weather on a March payrolls figure since 1977, said John Herrmann, an interest rates strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Securities USA Inc in New York. He said he was anticipating a bounce back in jobs in April and May and that a Federal Reserve interest rate increase in June or September was still possible. Analysts said yields remained lower on the day on safe-haven buying after the United States fired cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which U.S. President Donald Trump said a deadly chemical weapons attack had been launched. The U.S. assault fueled uncertainty about international relations including those between the United States and Russia, analysts said, after the Kremlin called the strikes illegal aggression. "The world has just a myriad of problems and challenges," said Herrmann of Mitsubishi UFJ Securities. U.S. 10-year yields were last at 2.300 percent, from 2.343 percent late on Thursday. April 7 Friday 10:03AM New York / 1403 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN7 152-16/32 0-25/32 10YR TNotes JUN7 125-92/256 0-60/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.7925 0.805 -0.005 Six-month bills 0.9175 0.9345 0.002 Two-year note 100-4/256 1.2419 -0.004 Three-year note 100-130/256 1.4472 -0.001 Five-year note 100-40/256 1.8419 -0.021 Seven-year note 100-8/256 2.1201 -0.029 10-year note 99-124/256 2.3087 -0.034 30-year bond 100-240/256 2.9524 -0.036 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 33.25 -0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 28.50 -1.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 11.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -40.00 -0.50 spread (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)