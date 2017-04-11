* U.S. to sell $20 billion 10-year notes at 1 p.m. EDT
* Geopolitical worries underpin safe-haven demand for bonds
* Fed's Kashkari to make public appearance at 1:45 p.m. EDT
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, April 11 U.S. Treasury yields fell on
Tuesday for a second straight day as anxiety about possible U.S.
military strikes against Syria and North Korea and the outcome
of the French presidential election spurred demand for low-risk
government debt.
The decline in bond yields was limited by selling among
investors and dealers to make room for $20 billon worth of
10-year Treasury notes, which is part of this week's $56 billion
worth of coupon-bearing government bond supply.
"Any escalation in geopolitical concerns could push us back
lower in yields," said Justin Lederer, Treasury strategist at
Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.
North Korean state media warned on Tuesday of a nuclear
attack on the United States in retaliation of any signs of U.S.
aggression amid worries about North Korea's advancing weapons
program.
The White House signaled it was open to additional strikes
on Syria if its government uses chemical weapons again or
deploys barrels. U.S. President Donald Trump ordered a missile
strike on a Syrian air base last week in response to an alleged
Syrian military attack using deadly poison gas.
Furthermore, a new poll suggesting a tightening presidential
race in France stoked worries about an anti-EU candidate, either
National Front's Marine Le Pen or far-left wildcard Jean-Luc
Melenchon, winning it all in next month's run-off.
"We lived through Brexit. We lived through a Trump win so
anything could happen," Lederer said.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were down 2
basis points at 2.337 percent in early trading on Tuesday. Last
Friday they fell to 2.269 percent, which was the lowest intraday
level since Nov. 18, following a government report showing a
steep drop in domestic hiring in March.
Trading volume has been muted due to the Passover and
upcoming Easter holidays. U.S. financial markets will close on
the Good Friday holiday.
Traders expected the upcoming 10-year auction at 1 p.m.
(1700 GMT) to sell at a yield of 2.349 percent,
lower than 2.560 percent set at the prior auction which was the
highest yield since July 2014.
Separately, investors have been monitoring for further clues
on the Federal Reserve's possible plan to begin paring
reinvestments into Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities
later this year, which is seen as a major step for the Fed to
unwind an extraordinary policy it adopted to combat the last
recession.
At 1:45 p.m. (1745 GMT), Minneapolis Fed President Neel
Kashkari will participate in a question-and-answer session at an
event held by a Minnesota business group.
April 11 Tuesday 9:39 a.m. New York / 1339 GMT
Price
US T BONDS JUN7 152-8/32 0-15/32
10YR TNotes JUN7 125-48/256 0-72/256
Price Current Net
Yield % Change
(bps)
Three-month bills 0.815 0.828 -0.008
Six-month bills 0.925 0.9423 -0.023
Two-year note 99-254/256 1.254 -0.020
Three-year note 100-4/256 1.4946 -0.026
Five-year note 100-10/256 1.8667 -0.033
Seven-year note 99-220/256 2.1468 -0.034
10-year note 99-68/256 2.3338 -0.027
30-year bond 100-180/256 2.9642 -0.022
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net
Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 32.50 0.25
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 24.50 -2.25
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 10.00 0.50
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap -3.75 0.00
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -40.00 0.00
spread
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)