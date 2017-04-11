* Possible U.S. military moves seen stymieing fiscal
stimulus
* U.S. 30-year yield touches lowest level since January
* U.S. sells $20 billion 10-year notes to soft demand
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, April 11 The U.S. government debt
market rallied on Tuesday with the 30-year yield touching near
three-month lows as fresh concerns about the French presidential
election and possible U.S. military action against Syria and
North Korea spurred safe-haven demand for Treasuries.
The decline in bond yields was limited by selling among
investors and dealers to make room for this week's $56 billion
of coupon-bearing government debt supply, which included $20
billion worth of 10-year notes sold on Tuesday.
Trading volume has been muted due to the Passover and
upcoming Easter holidays. U.S. financial markets will be closed
on Friday in observance of the Good Friday holiday.
"The catalyst today was largely geopolitical with heightened
concerns about Syria and North Korea," said Craig Bishop, RBC
Wealth Management's lead strategist for U.S. fixed income in
Minneapolis.
North Korean state media warned on Tuesday of a nuclear
attack on the United States in retaliation to any signs of U.S.
aggression amid worries about Pyongyang's advancing weapons
program.
The White House also signaled it was open to additional
strikes on Syria if its government uses chemical weapons again
or deploys barrel bombs. U.S. President Donald Trump ordered a
missile strike on a Syrian air base last week in response to an
alleged Syrian military attack using poison gas that killed
scores of civilians.
A new poll in Europe suggested a tightening presidential
race in France, stoking worries about an anti-EU candidate -
either National Front's Marine Le Pen or far-left wildcard
Jean-Luc Melenchon - winning it all in next month's runoff.
The Trump administration's focus on Syria and North Korea
has led investors to rethink on its commitment on tax cuts and
infrastructure spending.
"Anything that pushes us away from the possibility of fiscal
stimulus is causing a further reversal of the reflation trade,"
said Mike Lorizio, head of Treasuries trading at Manulife Asset
Management in Boston.
Part of the so-called reflation trade that stemmed from
Trump's campaign pledge on fiscal stimulus to bolster the
economy was the unloading of longer-dated Treasuries.
Traders have stepped back into bonds in recent weeks in the
wake of Trump and the Republican-controlled Congress failing to
enact healthcare reform.
U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yields fell 6
basis points to 2.302 percent.
The 30-year bond yield was down over 5 basis
points at 2.931 percent after touching 2.925 percent which was
the lowest since Jan. 17.
U.S. yields briefly retreated from session lows after a soft
10-year note auction.
Tuesday, April 11 at 1500 EDT (1900 GMT):
Price
US T BONDS JUN7 153 1-7/32
10YR TNotes JUN7 125-128/256 0-152/256
Price Current Net
yield change
(pct) (bps)
Three-month bills 0.81 0.823 -0.013
Six-month bills 0.9275 0.9448 -0.020
Two-year note 100-8/256 1.2338 -0.040
Three-year note 100-26/256 1.4652 -0.056
Five-year note 100-52/256 1.832 -0.068
Seven-year note 100-24/256 2.1104 -0.071
10-year note 99-148/256 2.298 -0.063
30-year bond 101-104/256 2.9289 -0.057
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net
Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 32.25 0.00
U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 24.50 -2.25
U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 10.00 0.50
U.S. 10-year dollar swap -4.25 -0.50
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -40.25 -0.25
spread
(Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)