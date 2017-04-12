* Trump tells WSJ: "I do like a low-interest rate policy." * U.S. sells $12 billion 30-year bonds to soggy bids * Worries about overseas conflicts underpin bond demand * U.S. bond market to close at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) Thursday (Update market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, April 12 U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday with benchmark yields hitting a near five-month low, prompted by comments by U.S. President Donald Trump on favoring low interest rates made in a newspaper interview published in late U.S. trading. "I do like a low-interest rate policy," Trump told the Wall Street Journal. Trump also said he likes and respects Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, whose term ends in 2018, although he was critical of her during his presidential campaign. "We rallied a bit on these remarks," said Gene Tannuzzo, senior portfolio manager at Columbia Threadneedle in Minneapolis. "This doesn't affect the Fed's plan on rate hikes. The Fed wants to remain independent." Fed officials have signaled the U.S. central bank may raise interest rates twice more by the end of 2017. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were 3 basis points lower at 2.268 percent after hitting 2.259 percent, which was the lowest since Nov. 17. The 30-year bond yield was down over 2 basis points at 2.907 percent after falling to 2.902 percent, a level last seen on Jan. 12. Trump's views on the Fed and interest rates, as well as the dollar, came as bonds had traded earlier in a tight range with safe-haven demand tied to international political worries offsetting investor sales to make room for this week's $56 billion in coupon-bearing Treasuries supply. Investor anxiety about possible U.S. military showdowns against Syria and North Korea remained at elevated levels as they piled into Treasuries. There was some relief as U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's closely watched visit to Russia did not lead to a heightening of tensions. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said some progress had been made on Syria after holding talks with Tillerson. Also, some in the market cited Chinese President Xi Jinping's phone call with Trump, in which Xi stressed the need for a peaceful solution for the Korean peninsula. Adding to investor worries was a tightening race for the French presidential election on April 23. Opinion polls stirred concern that hard-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon and far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who are both anti-EU, could end up in a runoff next month. "The geopolitical tension has not escalated, but it's not going away either," said Mary Anne Hurley, vice president of fixed income at D.A. Davidson in Seattle. The U.S. bond market will shut early at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) on Thursday ahead of the market holiday on Good Friday. Wednesday, April 12 at 1602 EDT (2002 GMT): Price US T BONDS JUN7 153-13/32 0-14/32 10YR TNotes JUN7 125-188/256 0-64/256 Price Current Net yield change (pct) (bps) Three-month bills 0.81 0.8229 0.000 Six-month bills 0.925 0.9423 -0.003 Two-year note 100-16/256 1.2176 -0.016 Three-year note 100-48/256 1.4358 -0.027 Five-year note 100-94/256 1.7973 -0.035 Seven-year note 100-72/256 2.0813 -0.029 10-year note 99-212/256 2.2694 -0.046 30-year bond 101-208/256 2.9086 -0.021 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 32.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 25.25 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 10.50 0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -4.00 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -40.75 -0.25 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and James Dalgleish)