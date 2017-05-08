BRIEF-Management Trust Holding FY net result EUR 21.3
* FY 2016/2017 GROUP REVENUE OF EUR 772.8 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 776.8 MILLION) AND AN ANNUAL RESULT OF EUR 21.3 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 15.2 MILLION)
NEW YORK May 8 U.S. Treasury yields were little changed early Monday, trimming their earlier fall, following comments from St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard who said strong bond demand and low labor force growth would keep a lid on interest rates.
The yield on benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes was 2.352 percent, flat from late on Friday, after declining earlier Monday in the wake of Emmanuel Macron's expected win of the French presidential runoff on Sunday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* CONTEMPLATED TAP ISSUE OF EUR 10-15 MILLION FOR FERRATUM BANK P.L.C.