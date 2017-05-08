NEW YORK May 8 U.S. Treasury yields were little changed early Monday, trimming their earlier fall, following comments from St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard who said strong bond demand and low labor force growth would keep a lid on interest rates.

The yield on benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes was 2.352 percent, flat from late on Friday, after declining earlier Monday in the wake of Emmanuel Macron's expected win of the French presidential runoff on Sunday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)